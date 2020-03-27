ELK RAPIDS — Devon Pitawanakwat didn’t really look for any school other than Northern Michigan University.
He’ll be going there next fall, but just for awhile.
The Elk Rapids football standout accepted a full-ride scholarship to play linebacker at Columbia University in New York City.
At first, he thought the offer wasn’t real.
He came home from school early in December because he was ill. His mother Misty showed him a text from Elk Rapids counselor Mike Pelofske saying Pitawanakwat was offered a full-ride at the Ivy League school.
“I didn’t really believe her,” he said. “I was kind of dozing off. I was in disbelief.”
The versatile Pitawanakwat’s paperwork for enrollment at Columbia wasn’t received in time to enroll this year, so he’ll take a bridge year at Northern to take courses on Native American studies, among other classes. There, he’ll also look to work out with the Wildcat football team and hit the weight room to pack on some extra pounds to play for the Lions in the 2021 season.
Pitawanakwat’s full-ride to Columbia is a combination football and academic scholarship.
Pelofske reached out about Pitawanakwat to Columbia, where a friend is a Lions coach. Pelofske also runs Indigenous Youth, a service organization at Elk Rapids High School that Pitawanakwat is part of.
“I’m really going to cherish this opportunity,” said Pitawanakwat, who has a 3.6 grade-point average wants to be a Department of Natural Resources officer.
He’d been focusing almost solely on going to NMU largely because of the Native American studies program the Wildcats offer, hoping to learn the Ojibwe language of Anishinaabemowin.
His great uncle Ken taught Native American studies at NMU in the past, and Pitawanakwat has family in the Wiikwemkoong First Nation on Manitoulin Island in northern Ontario that he’ll be closer to in Marquette.
Pitawanakwat (6-0, 182) switched to linebacker as a junior, earning first-team all-Northern Michigan Football League honors, something he duplicated as a senior.
Offensively, he started at wide receiver for a game before the Elks decided they needed a spark at running back and moved him to the backfield for the rest of season.
He’d hoped to play baseball and try out for the golf team this spring, although those plans are on hold with all high school sports suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
He used to run track, but found he lost weight in that sport, and need to do the opposite to prepare for college football. He hopes to add 20-30 pounds to play linebacker at the college level.
It’s about an 11-hour drive to the Columbia campus in New York City.
