KENOSHA, Wis. — The Traverse City Pit Spitters had their five-game win streak snapped in a 12-0 road loss to the Kenosha Kingfish.
After five scoreless innings Kenosha scored three runs in the sixth inning. The Kingfish added six runs in the seventh and three runs in the eighth. Tito Flores, Chris Monroe and Crews Taylor had the team’s three hits Friday.
Traverse City has only managed six hits through its last two games.
Cade Heil (2-3) was dealt the loss after allowing three earned runs through six innings.
The Pit Spitters (34-24) return home Saturday at 7 p.m. to host the Great Lakes East Division leader, the Kokomo Jackrabbits. The Jackrabbits, who are vying for a playoff spot, lead the second half of the season by three games and the overall standings by two.