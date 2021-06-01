TRAVERSE CITY — Years ago, Aidan Brewer would travel to Wuerfel Park to cheer on the Traverse City Beach Bums.
As it turns out, Brewer made the sold-out crowd of 1,100 go wild for the first time of the season.
His game-tying, inside-the-park home run in the ninth inning highlighted the Traverse City Pit Spitters’ Memorial Day season opener against the Kokomo Jackrabbits, where the Spitters walked off to win 3-2 in extras Monday evening at Turtle Creek Stadium.
After an otherwise quiet game where the two teams combined for seven hits, four errors and nine walks through eight innings, Brewer was the first batter of either team to really get a good hack at the ball. Twenty-six batters struck out, almost half of the recorded outs in the game.
Brewer hit a fly ball that left his bat at 89 miles per hour and flew 320 feet to right-centerfield. Jackrabbits right fielder Jackson Jarvis collided with centerfielder Raymond Hilbrich and the ball rolled out to the warning track, paving the way for Brewer to score the tying run on Traverse City’s fourth hit of the game.
Brewer, a Hillsdale freshman from Ann Arbor, said it wasn’t his first inside-the-parker.
“It’s good,” Brewer said. “I’m a new guy, so it’s good to help this team early, there’s a lot of guys that have been here for three or four years so it’s good to come with a big hit early to make yourself fit in.”
John Beuckelaere (W, 1-0) pitched a scoreless tenth frame. With a courtesy runner on second, Pit Spitters left fielder Michael Stygles put the ball in play to bring back a common sight from TC’s 2019 Northwoods League championship season — a walk-off single for the win in extras.
“For people that have been watching us now for the last three years, that’s kind of our mojo right there: keep competing until the last out,” Spitters manager Josh Rebandt said. “The guys in that dugout really believe in it. It helps having returners that have kind of been through these moments. Obviously on opening day, it’s awesome for the crowd that stuck around. You can’t ask for a better script for opening night.”
Opening-day starter Jacob Marcus received a no decision after five quality innings on the mound.
Marcus allowed two runs in the first inning, one earned, but the University of Richmond redshirt sophomore bounced back quickly. He retired the last 10 hitters he faced and finished with two hits, two walks and four strikeouts. Pat Hohlfeld and {span}Beuckelaere{/span} held the score at two.
“They’re the reason we had a chance to win it in the ninth and tenth, so hats off to those guys,” Brewer said.
Marcus got up to 92 mph on one of his fastballs — and Rebant said that’s not even him at his best.
“I know last summer he was even higher than that at some point,” Rebandt said. “He’s got some electric stuff and I think as that velocity increases we’ll continue to see more strikeouts from him too.”
All but two batters for the Pit Spitters had at least one hit. Jake Arnold delivered an RBI single in the fourth, the Spitters’ first hit of the game; Christian Faust, Johannes Haakenson and Brewer scored runs.
It was just part one of a four-game home slate on opening week for the Spitters. Traverse City (1-0) hosts the Jackrabbits (0-1) Tuesday before Wednesday and Thursday evening games with the Rockford Rivets (1-0).
Tuesday also marks June 1, the day Michigan COVID-19 orders permit outdoor gatherings of any size. The stadium was still full of 1,100 fans at socially distant seats, and more than double the attendance of last year’s July opener when masks were mandated when not seated.
“Playing at Hillsdale, there’s not a whole bunch of attendance, it’s cold all the time,” Brewer said. “Seeing this many people here in the stands, cheering for us, it was awesome.”
First pitch for Tuesday’s game with Kokomo is 6:45 p.m.