TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Pit Spitters (42-27) won 5-3 against the Kalamazoo Growlers in their final regular season home game.
Anthony Ramirez (5-0) earned the win in relief for the Pit Spitters in front of 3,400 fans. Joe Buekeleare picked up his fourth save.
Meanwhile, the Kokomo Jackrabbits (44-26) won 6-3 over the Battle Creek Bombers to clinch the second half of the Great Lakes East Division and maintain a 1.5-game lead over the Pit Spitters with two games to play.
Kokomo’s win doesn’t rule out the Spitters odds of clinching home field advantage, however. Traverse City will need to sweep Battle Creek (25-45) and Kalamazoo (25-45) will need to sweep Kokomo to host the Rabbits in the divisional round of the Northwoods League playoffs Sunday.
The Jackrabbits clinch home field advantage with a win Friday at Kalamazoo.
Both teams have already clinched playoff spots and will play each other Sunday.
Traverse City won the first half of the season with a 21-15 start. Home field advantage is determined by the team that finishes higher in the overall standings.
Traverse City travels to face Battle Creek Friday at 6:35 p.m.