TRAVERSE CITY — The Great Lakes Resorters fell to the Traverse City Pit Spitters 6-1 after committing six fielding errors Saturday.{/span}
The Pit Spitters won their sixth straight, moving to 17-3 on the season.
Great Lakes jumped on the board first in the top of the third inning as Brendan Ryan roped a sacrifice groundout to deliver the Resorters the 1-0 advantage. Traverse City scored two runs in the the bottom of the fourth and four in the bottom of the eighth.
Pit Spitters starting pitcher Cade Heil (4-0) earned the win, going six innings while allowing only one run on four hits in his fourth win on the campaign. Resorters (3-17) starter Duncan Lutz (0-1) allowed a pair of tallies — none earned — on a pair of walks in his first loss this season.
