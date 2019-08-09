TRAVERSE CITY — Two gigantic crooked numbers led the Pit Spitters to their 51st victory of the season Friday night.
Traverse City’s 11-7 win over Rockford in the regular-season home finale at Pit Spitters Park came courtesy of a six-run second inning and four-run fourth, overcoming an early three-run deficit.
All nine hitters in the Pit Spitters lineup reached base, including eight that knocked around at least one of Traverse City’s 14 hits.
Traverse City catcher Adam Proctor hit his fourth home run of the season — a three-run shot — in the bottom of the second inning, while teammates Michael Slaten and Andrew Morrow each hit doubles.
Proctor’s blast was one of two scoring plays in the six-run frame; Morrow’s double was a bases-clearing two-bagger that drove home three runs of its own.
Jake Arnold and Kam Smith crossed home plate on the homer, and Mario Camilletti, Slaten and Riley Bertram scored on the double to eclipse the 3-0 Rivets lead.
Rockford rallied with two more runs in the third inning to cut Traverse City’s newfound lead to 6-5 and two more in the fourth to regain a 7-6 lead, but the Spitters had another big inning up their sleeves.
RBI singles by Jake Wilson and Bertram and a two-RBI single by Smith scored four runs for the Pit Spitters in the fourth to stake an insurmountable lead for TC.
Camilletti added an RBI single for insurance in the seventh.
Chase Gearing picked up a bullpen victory for Traverse City as six pitchers were used — and none for longer than two innings.
Gearing allowed four runs (two earned) in the third and fourth innings.
Luke Little (2), Kevin Hahn, Patrick Hohlfeld and Joe Pace strung together five innings of shutout relief to follow Gearing on just one hit.
Camilletti was 3 for 4 on the night for TC. Slaten, Morrow, Wilson and Bertram each had two hits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.