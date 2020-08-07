TRAVERSE CITY — After several weeks of one-to-two inning outings, a pitchers' duel spawned at Turtle Creek Stadium.
Chad Patrick threw six shutout innings with three hits allowed to lead the Traverse City Pit Spitters to a 1-0 win against the Great Lakes Resorters.
James Rogers threw 6.2 innings of shutout ball for the Resorters, then Jeffrey Millet relieved him midway through the seventh and surrendered what would be the winning run.
Spitters designated hitter Chris Monroe drove in the only run of the game on an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning. Gray Betts reached base on a leadoff walk and scored on Monroe's at-bat. It was the only hit either team had after the two starting pitchers left the mound.
Patrick threw seven strikeouts in six innings of work while Rogers threw five for the Resorters.
Evan Hiatt (1-0) earned the win in relief for the Pit Spitters (16-3), Beau Keathley picked up the save. Millet (0-1) was dealt the loss for the Resorters (3-17).
The Pit Spitters act as the home team against the Resorters Saturday at 7:05.
