KENOSHA, Wis. — Michigan State pitcher Wyatt Rush pitched seven innings and allowed one run, leading the Traverse City Pit Spitters to a 2-1 win against the Kenosha Kingfish Thursday evening.
Traverse City (34-23) moves to 13-8 for the second half of the season with their fifth straight win. The Kokomo Jackrabbits lead the Great Lakes East division by two games, vying for the second playoff spot. The Pit Spitters already clinched a playoff spot after winning the first half of the season in their division.
The Kingfish (31-26) lose their third straight and fall to 12-11 on the second half.
Tito Flores, Chris Monroe and Taylor Crews were the only Pit Spitters to get hits off of the Kingfish’s Dalton Wiggins. Crews had an RBI, and Flores and Monroe each scored runs.
Rush (5-2, 4.43 ERA) had support in the bullpen from Morgan Lunceford and John Beuckelaere, who picked up his second save this year.
The Pit Spitters conclude their series with the Kingfish Friday at 7 p.m.