KOKOMO, Ind. — A game of big momentum swings came down to the final inning, and the Traverse City Pit Spitters topped the Kokomo Jackrabbits 9-6 in a decisive playoff win.
The rivals were tied 6-6 to start the ninth inning with advancement on the line, and that’s when Traverse City took the advantage for the last time.
The Pit Spitters (44-30) win the three-game series 2-1 in the Northwoods League Great Lakes East sub-divisional round. TC hosts the Great Lakes division championship Wednesday at 7:05 p.m at Turtle Creek Stadium against the Madison Mallards (41-32).
Traverse City got a leadoff triple from Michael Stygles, then plated him when Christian Faust followed with an RBI single for the go-ahead run. Mario Camilletti followed two batters later with a one-out double, and after a pair of walks, Chris Monroe drove in a third run with a single.
When the top of the ninth ended, Traverse City held a three-run lead. The Pit Spitters didn’t let the Jackrabbits rally in the bottom of the ninth and Traverse City emerged with a victory.
“It’s awesome — just being able to play in a game like that,” TC manager Josh Rebandt said. “The environment here was awesome. Both teams going back and forth, you couldn’t have asked for a better game three (between) two teams that were 7-7 against each other up to this point. Game 15, everything’s on the line, score goes back and forth. It was electric.”
Traverse City scored single runs in the first and fourth innings to take a 2-0 lead with Chris Monroe driving in a run with a ground out and Zeb Roos doubling in a run. Kokomo came back with four runs in the bottom of the fifth with Josh Buckley, Adam Crampton and Gavin Grant hitting RBI singles, and Jakob Marsee doubling in a run.
The rally gave the Jackrabbits a 4-2 lead and knocked out Traverse City starter Aren Gustafson in the process, but the intensity was just beginning.
In the top of the seventh, Kokomo starter Carsie Walker got the first two outs quickly, then Christian Faust hit a grounder to third and was called out as first baseman Dylan Dennis corralled a slightly wild throw to first and was adjudged to have stepped on the bag to record the out. The Jackrabbits trotted off the field, but the umpires huddled and reversed the call.
The Pit Spitters then got a walk, a two-run double from Camilletti, and a two-run homer from Tito Flores to take a 6-4 lead.
“It all happened in the blink of an eye too,” Kokomo manager Hayden Carter said. “It seems like we were out of the inning and all of the sudden they put up a four-spot.
“I don’t think it affected (Walker), it was just an unusual turn of events, just because we came off the field and all of the sudden we had to regroup and go back on the field. Maybe it got Carsie out of rhythm. It was what, seven pitches? And then all of the sudden they put up four runs. It was a little awkward the way things went from being out of it in a scoreless inning to that. I’m not going to blame the loss on that.”
Kokomo (46-27) tied the game with two runs in the bottom of the eighth when an infield single by Jakob Simons ended up scoring two runs as the Pit Spitters didn’t deliver an accurate throw home. That set the stage for the decisive ninth inning.
Camilletti, Flores and Monroe each had three hits for the Pit Spitters and combined to drive in seven runs. For Kokomo, No. 9 hitter Adam Crampton went 3-for-4, and Marsee and Dennis were each 2-for-5.
“When you can get a few hits together, you’re in a good spot,” Rebandt said. “We have a really good lineup right now and I’m really excited to see what’s going to continue with these guys. Like Stygles had that huge hit in the ninth that got us going in the triple. That carries some momentum into (today) as well with that big ninth inning.”