TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Pit Spitters topped the Kenosha Kingfish 2-1 Monday night at Turtle Creek Stadium.
The Spitters improve to 14-6 and increased their division lead on the Kingfish, who dropped to 11-10.
Pat Hohlfeld (3-0) pitched four innings in relief and earned the win. Starting pitcher Morgan Lunceford gave up a run in the first inning and left the mound with four hits over four innings. Evan Gates picked up a save, his fourth of the season.
Tito Flores scored the Pit Spitters only two runs and Chris Monroe had the only two RBIs. Flores reached base three times with two singles and a walk.
Mario Camilletti and Christian Faust each had singles. Faust has reached base for 19 straight games, all but the Spitters first game.
The Pit Spitters conclude an eight-game homestand against the Kingfish Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.