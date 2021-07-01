KENOSHA, Wis. — For the third time, The Traverse City Pit Spitters (19-11) and Kenosha Kingfish (15-13) split their two-game series.
Traverse City lost the first game of the Tuesday doubleheader 6-3 and won the nightcap 3-1 Tuesday.
The game that originally began Monday was tied at two runs through four innings before rain suspended the game and forced it to be finished the next day. Traverse City took a 3-2 lead to the bottom of the sixth inning, then gave up three runs.
Amid the rally, John Beuckelaere had what he believed to be a strike three call on Kenosha’s Kirk Liebert. The Kingfish had taken a two-run lead on a two-RBI double. Umpires, however, ruled the swing a foul tip. Spitters manager Josh Rebandt argued the call and was subsequently ejected.
Liebert doubled to send home the third run of the inning and Traverse City never retook the lead.
In game two of the doubleheader, which only went seven innings because of league rules, Tito Flores touched home plate for Traverse City’s first score in the first inning. The Spitters allowed a run in the bottom of the second, which tied the game, but they never gave up the lead.
Ryan Tinsley (1-2) earned the win in a four inning start with four hits and four strikeouts. Coby Greiner relieved Tinsley with two scoreless innings. Evan Gates picked up his seventh save.
In Wednesday’s game, the Pit Spitters won 4-1 over the Kalamazoo Growlers at Turtle Creek Stadium.
Traverse City managed five hits, one each from the No. 1 through No. 5 spots in the batting order. Tito Flores led the stat categories and batted in two runs, scoring Mario Camiletti and Zeb Roos in separate innings.
Wyatt Rush continued his stellar season from the mound with another victory for TC. Rush (4-0) tossed seven innings while allowing only three hits and one run.
Anthony Ramirez was credited with the hold and Evan Gates earned the save in relief.