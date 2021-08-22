TRAVERSE CITY — Before this summer Cam Schuelke hadn’t thrown a pitch in a competitive game of baseball since travel ball the summer of 2020.
His senior year at Byron Center was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic and he redshirted his freshman year at Florida Gulf Coast University. So Schuelke transferred to Northwood University with four years of eligibility at the end of the season and joined the Traverse City Pit Spitters for summer ball.
“We didn’t know exactly what we were going to get out of him, that’s why he started out of the bullpen,” Pit Spitters manager Josh Rebandt said. “He had one outing early on that he struggled to command a little bit, and then after that he started to figure it out and get a little more comfortable.”
Players began to file out of the Pit Spitters system after hitting inning limits set by their college programs, creating voids in the rotation. Schuelke had thrown extended relief outings but wasn’t typically a starter.
Two-and-a-half months later Schuelke started the Summer Collegiate World Series. He led TC to its second NWL title in as many full seasons Friday night against the St. Cloud Rox after an opening round postseason gem against the Kokomo Jackrabbits.
No team has repeated as NWL champions before.
Schuelke finished the year with a 0.68 regular season earned run average and Northwoods League Pitcher of the Year honors. It was the lowest ERA among pitchers in the league with at least 50 innings but he didn’t qualify for the NWL’s low-ERA mark (minimum 0.8 innings pitched per team game).
“I’ve been able to develop a lot and face great competition. I really learned how to trust my defense, how to compete every day, and keep my body healthy,” Schuelke said.
Rebandt said Stetson junior Camden Trafficante is another guy who took huge steps forward this summer, breaking out of an offensive slump to become a player who would find the gaps for extra-base hits.
When the Traverse City Beach Bums ceased operations at the end of the 2018 season, it was announced in September of that year Wuerfel Park had been purchased by an investment group led by the owners of the West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers — A). Rebandt was named manager a month later and a name-the-team contest made them the “Pit Spitters.” They'd compete in the Northwoods League instead of the independent Frontier League.
The team won the NWL championship in their inaugural 2019 season, led by Central Michigan’s Mario Camilletti among a cast of future MLB draft picks.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 season was condensed to a pod format with the Northern Michigan Dune Bears and Great Lakes Resorters temporarily playing for the summer. After a cluster of COVID-19 cases the Dune Bears dissolved after playing two games. The Pit Spitters would advance to the Michigan pod championship against the Kalamazoo Mac Daddies but lost.
The league announced for the 2021 season a full season would return along with playoffs — and seven Pit Spitters from the 2019 team were set to return.
Those players were Pat Hohlfeld, Joe Buekeleare, Camilletti, Jake Arnold, Cade Heil, Evan Gates and Christian Faust.
Four of those seven played in Friday night’s championship. Gates inked a deal with the San Francisco Giants midway through the summer as an undrafted free agent.
“When we look for players we want to come to Traverse City, commitment is one of the biggest priorities for us and finding guys that want to be here for a full season, help out with a playoff run and compete for a championship,” Rebandt said.
Multiple returning players is rare for the Northwoods League.
“It’s very untypical for that many people to return for a third year,” Northwoods League Commissioner Dick Radatz Jr. told the Record-Eagle before the season. “For the Pit Spitters to retain those numbers is incredible. But with that Traverse City atmosphere, there are very few places that you can go in the country during the summer that are better.”
Hohlfeld said the feeling is bittersweet knowing that his time in Traverse City is done.
He will head into his senior year at Jefferson University in Pennsylvania and said he’s learned how to take care of himself over a 76-game season and grown as a leader.
“It’s a cool way to go out, but it’s also sad at the same time knowing I probably won’t be coming back here,” Hohlfeld said. “I got everything out of it that I could have, so it’s pretty awesome.”
The Spitters conclude the 2021 campaign 46-30.