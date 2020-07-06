TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Pit Spitters General Manager Mickey Graham said on Monday the season’s pause following “some” players testing positive for COVID-19 is out of an overabundance of caution.
All players and staff were tested when they came into town early last week, Graham said. The league began play Wednesday of that week, when at the time, results from the initial round of COVID-19 testing had not been returned.
The Grand Traverse County Health Department cleared players who were not recommended to quarantine to return to play, but Graham said the organization decided to have them tested again to be sure the disease wasn’t present.
The second round of testing occurred Monday at Sparrow Health in Lansing.
“We are not being told to get the guys tested today (Monday), this is something we’re doing that’s above and beyond,” Graham said.
Results are expected by the end of the week.
Graham said the pause was also baseball related to take a look at schedules and rosters.
Protocols were established for new players moving forward. Any new player that comes to Traverse City will need to isolate until results have returned showing a negative test from an Michigan provider.
The in-state requirement eliminates the chance for the spread of COVID-19 in travel-related settings.
“We’ve told the Health Department our plan, they endorsed it and think it’s a good plan,” Graham said. “We’ve been working to develop this plan the last couple of days and we hopefully have something that will keep everyone safe.”
The organization doesn’t believe there is any risk to the some-2,000 fans who attended the first four games of the season.
The Pit Spitters COVID-19 readiness plan was centered around limiting the interactions between players and fans, Graham said. Those included no autograph sessions or high fives to those close to the field.
“It’s all the things that are fun at the ballpark,” Graham said. “We want high fives and autographs and taking pictures with fans and having that connection. Unfortunately this year we can’t allow that to happen and we haven’t allowed that to happen.”
The games played also had a socially-distant vibe to them as well.
Players lined up down to the foul pole — 320 feet from home plate — for the National Anthem. There were no handshakes or high fives as players scored or celebrated. Umpires wore a mask the entire game and players wore masks inside the dugout.
Sunday’s press release indicated the goal is to restart the season Friday, July 10.
