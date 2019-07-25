KALAMAZOO — Jake Wilson scored the winning run in the 10th inning of Thursday’s 4-3 Northwoods League baseball game against Kalamazoo.
Wilson began the extra frame on second base courtesy of the international tiebreaker. He reached third on a single by Christian Faust and scored on an error.
The victory marks the Pit Spitters’ eighth consecutive win as well as an incredible 29-3 record over their last 32 games.
Traverse City (41-16) leads the overall Great Lakes League East Division standings by 11 games over Kalamazoo (29-26). TC has five more victories than the next closest NWL team (Wisconsin Rapids, 36).
Kevin Hahn improves to 4-0 on the season for Traverse City after throwing two scoreless innings of relief to end the game.
Garett Simmons allowed one run in two innings of relief work prior to Hahn entering. Austin Shea put together a quality start for the Pit Spitters, allowing two runs on seven hits in six innings. Shea struck out two and didn’t walk a batter.
Nick Powell was 3 for 5 with a run scored in the nine-hole for TC. Jake Arnold and Michael Slaten each had two hits.
Kalamazoo led 1-0 after the first inning. Traverse City responded in the third with a pair of runs. The Growlers tied the game with a run in the fifth at 2-2. The teams traded runs in the sixth and seventh innings, respectively, to remain tied.
Hudson Byorick singled in Powell in the third inning, and Byorick scored on a ground out for TC. Riley Bertram scored on a sacrifice fly by Mario Camilletti in the sixth.
