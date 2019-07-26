KALAMAZOO — The Traverse City Pit Spitters don’t lose many games these days, making such occurrences as noteworthy as some victories.
Such was the case Friday night when the Kalamazoo Growlers (30-26) defeated Traverse City 2-1 in 10 innings at Homer Stryker Field.
Hunter Thorn’s game-winning RBI single drove home Zack Gelof, delivering a walk-off win for the Growlers and snapping the Pit Spitters eight-game winning streak.
Kalamazoo never trailed in the game after taking a 1-0 lead in the sixth inning on an RBI single by Shea Kramer.
The Pit Spitters (41-17) tied the game at one in the eighth inning when Christian Faust his a sacrifice fly that scored Michael Slaten.
Eamon Horwedel picked up his sixth win of the season in two innings of relief for Kalamazoo.
Both team’s starting pitchers fared well but ultimately took no decisions.
Traverse City’s Andrew Hoffmann allowed one run on five hits in six innings. He walked one and struck out three.
Kalamazoo starter Michael Dunkelberger pitched six scoreless innings, allowing five hits and two walks. He struck out five.
Traverse City finished with seven hits in the game, compared to Kalamazoo’s 10. No Pit Spitter had more than one hit.
Traverse City returns to Pit Spitters Park on Saturday to host Star Wars Night as it takes on Rockford. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
