TRAVERSE CITY — A belly full of gummy bears and a newly crowned champion, Pit Spitters catcher Adam Proctor wouldn't have it any other way.
A superstition behind the consumption of gummy bears has grown over the season for Traverse City players. Quantity and colors matter. The more you eat, the better you play in big spots.
The Traverse City dugout must have surely run out during Friday night's Northwoods League championship game at Pit Spitters Park, a 3-2 walk-off win over the Eau Claire Express.
Proctor, who scored the game's winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning, ate his share.
"I'm full of gummy bears," he said. "I think about a pound and a half."
Traverse City trailed 2-1 entering the final inning with three outs between it and the end of the season. With the crowd of 4,636 loud and on its feet, the Pit Spitters delivered its 56th and most dramatic win of the season.
A throwing error by Eau Claire's third baseman sealed the comeback and etched Traverse City into the record books once again, this time with a title in the franchise's inaugural season.
"It was crazy. That is just how our season has gone," Proctor said. "We've been down before. We were outhit by six hits; we just never stop. I knew we were going to come back, it was just when. We just had to save it for the crowd."
They've done it! The @TCPitSpitters have won the @NWLbaseball championship 3-2. @cu2_morrow puts the pressure on with a ground ball, and the Express can't handle the pressure. pic.twitter.com/B1j1QwxzPP— Brett A. Sommers (@BAsportswriter) August 17, 2019
