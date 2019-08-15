TRAVERSE CITY — The best Traverse City Pit Spitters manager Josh Rebandt could hope for back in May was the players his staff signed would buy into the coaching staff's philosophy.
Today, the Pit Spitters stand poised to capture a Northwoods League Summer Collegiate World Series championship in their franchise's inaugural season in front of its home fans.
Rebandt said the emotion behind such an accomplishment hadn't hit him yet, following Wednesday's Great Lakes Division title.
"You're hoping and thinking that the expectations are there to be able to do it, to be able to get to this point and play for a championship," Rebandt said. "It's one game, win or lose. So our guys are very confident right now. They know that they can do it."
Traverse City has dominated its competition since it sat at 12-13 following a loss to Battle Creek on June 20.
The Pit Spitters next reeled off a Northwoods League record 18-game winning streak and finished the remainder of the regular season with a 40-7 record. Traverse City earned home-field advantage throughout the postseason and promptly swept Kalamazoo in the opening round of the playoffs, including its only road contest. The Spitters held off Madison's late rally in the league semifinal to secure a berth in the championship game.
Friday's contest welcomes the Eau Claire Express, a northwestern Wisconsin team trying to win its second Northwoods League championship (2010).
The Express won the Great Plains East Division with a 40-32 mark, rallying from a game down in the standings after the all-star break. Eau Claire is also 3-0 in the postseason, eliminating Waterloo and Willmar. The Express has give up one run in the playoffs, outscoring its opponents 11-1.
Eau Claire traveled to Traverse City on Thursday, roughly a nine-hour bus ride, to provide a luxury Madison didn't have — a rest day between travel and games.
Still, Rebandt hopes the Traverse City crowd provides a spark that will give his team the upper hand.
"I think the home field advantage — being able to hit last, and having our home crowd here — has been really unbelievable," Rebandt said.
Chad Patrick will start for the Pit Spitters. The Express has not announced its starter yet.
Patrick already won one postseason game for Traverse City and compiled a 4-4 record and 3.74 earned-run average during the regular season.
Meanwhile, the Spitters offense has totaled 28 hits in three games (the Express has 20), including four each from five players (Riley Bertram, Michael Slaten, Jake Wilson, Mario Camilletti and Andrew Morrow).
Wilson knows the Pit Spitters have been a special group during the 2019 season, and he's glad to have one more chance to share the field with those teammates.
"It's truly something I haven't seen in a summer ball team before," Wilson said. "I'm just blessed to be a part of it. All these guys I'm surrounded by are great dudes. I'm just happy to play next to them."
