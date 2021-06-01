TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Pit Spitters continued a hot pitching start in a 3-1 win over the Kokomo Jackrabbits, completing a two-game sweep.
Jeremy Neff (1-0) pitched six innings with one run. He pitched four 1-2-3 innings with four strikeouts on the day. Joe Horozco and Cam Schuelke tossed scoreless seventh and eighth innings.
Evan Gates pitched the ninth and picked up a save.
Christian Faust picked up his first hit and RBIs of the season. He tied the game on a groundout in the third and singled in the fifth to put the Spitters up 3-1. Adam Proctor added an RBI double in the fourth inning.
Traverse City (2-0) continues a four-game home stretch, hosting the Rockford Rivets at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday at Turtle Creek Stadium.