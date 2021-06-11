TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Pit Spitters scored nine unanswered runs to top the Kalamazoo Growlers 11-7 in the first game back from a six-game road trip.
Traverse City (7-3) went down 7-2 midway through the sixth inning. Three straight singles in the bottom of that inning by Chris Monroe, Colin Summerhill and Crews Taylor had the Pit Spitters rolling.
Zeb Roos got hit by a pitch to score one and Jake Arnold had another RBI. With two outs, Trey Truitt III missed a game-tying home run by inches, hitting a two RBI double off the wall. Truitt had three hits on the night, raising his average to .412 and giving him a team high 14 hits on the season.
An RBI from Roos, a Wofford sophomore, tied the game in the seventh with a two-out RBI double. Taylor scored the go-ahead run on a throwing error.
Wyatt Rush (1-0) made his season debut in a two-inning start. The bullpen retired the last 10 Growlers batters it faced.
Traverse City continues its series with Kalamazoo (4-6) Friday at 7:05 p.m.