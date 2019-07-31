TRAVERSE CITY — The Pit Spitters clinched the best record for the second half of the Great Lakes East Division with their second straight shutout over Kalamazoo 8-0 Wednesday night.
By virtue of the best record, Traverse City earned the right to host the franchise's first playoff game on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at Pit Spitters Park.
Chad Patrick pitched a gem for Traverse City (45-17), allowing three hits and zero walks in seven innings of work. He didn't allow a run and struck out seven Growlers.
Sam Benschoter and Jon Beuckelaere each added an inning of scoreless relief for TC.
The Pit Spitters opened the game quickly with four runs in the first inning, despite only one hit in the frame. Jake Wilson snagged the inning's only base hit and drove home Hudson Byorick and Mario Camilletti.
Michael Slaten scored on a wild pitch during the next at-bat, and Wilson scored on a bases-loaded walk drawn by Riley Bertram.
Adam Proctor snagged an RBI with a ground-ball out in the fifth that scored Christian Faust.
Traverse City added three more runs in the sixth inning. Jake Wilson singled to right field to score Byorick, Faust picked up an RBI when he walked in Camilletti with the bases loaded and Proctor hit a sacrifice fly that scored Andrew Morrow.
Wilson finished the game 3 for 5 with three RBI.
J.T. Rogoszewski took the loss for Kalamazoo (32-28) and only lasted one inning in the start. He allowed four runs (two earned) on one hit and three walks. Growlers reliever Travis Bowman pitched two innings and gave up four runs on three hits and three walks.
Traverse City plays at Kenosha Thursday as it begins a six-game road trip.
