MADISON, Wis. — The Traverse City Pit Spitters pounded out 15 hits to score a baker’s dozen in a 13-4 rout of the Madison Mallards on Monday.
Colin Summerhill singled home two runs in the first inning and tripled home two more in the sixth. His 10 RBIs this season lead the team.
Miles Simington reached base all six at bats, collecting four hits, a hit by pitch and walk. The Purdue product raised his average to a team-high .500.
Trey Truitt singled twice for a team-high 11 hits this season. Christian Faust is just behind with 10, collecting his 10th in the ninth inning. The single extended his hitting streak to seven games and his on-base streak to eight.
Starter Jeremy Neff (1-0) started off dominant, pitching three innings of shutout ball. In the fourth he surrendered four runs and was relieved by Anthony Ramirez (1-0), who pitched two shutout innings, working out of jams to get the win.
Cam Schuelke pitched two innings, striking out four of seven batters and has struck out multiple batters in five consecutive innings. His 10 strikeouts lead the team, just nudging John Beuckelaere (1-0). Beuckelaere struck out two in the ninth, bringing his total to eight. His .571 strikeout percentage leads the team.