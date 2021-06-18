TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Pit Spitters scored 12 unanswered runs to rally back from a three-run deficit and top the Battle Creek Bombers 12-3 at Turtle Creek Stadium Thursday evening.
Pat Hohlfeld (2-0, 1.80 ERA) earned the win on the mound in three innings of relief pitching. He allowed two hits and no earned runs. Starter Rylan Tinsley had six hits in a 4.1 inning start.
Tito Flores batted 3-for-5 with an RBI and scored two runs. Mario Camilletti had two RBI and scored a run. Miles Simington had three RBI with a double.
The Pit Spitters sit at the top of the Great Lakes East division at 11-5, winning two straight. Waterloo (13-4) is the only other team with a better winning percentage in the Northwoods League.
Traverse City continues its series with Battle Creek Friday at 7 p.m. The Pit Spitters play at home every day through Tuesday, June 22.