GREEN BAY, Wis. — A day after suffering a 14-2 defeat to the Green Bay Booyah, the Traverse City Pit Spitters responded with a 2-0 shutout over the Booyah that continues to build upon the team's most recent Northwoods League all-time record for shutouts in one season.
Traverse City's 4-0 win over Kenosha on Thursday broke a 13-year-old league record for shutouts in a season with 12.
Now the Pit Spitters have 13 with a handful of games remaining to add more.
Kyle Jones spearheaded the blanking with six scoreless innings on eight hits and one walk. He struck out one.
Garett Simmons, Kevin Hahn and Joe Pace each added an inning of relief to keep the Booyah off the board.
It was an oddly low-scoring affair considering the two teams combined for 21 hits, with Green Bay stealing the edge 11-10. Green Bay left 13 runners on base to Traverse City's nine.
Traverse City managed the only two scoring plays — the first coming in the second inning on and RBI double by Daniel Head that drove in Christian Faust.
Andrew Morrow added an insurance run for the Pit Spitters in the eighth innings when he drew a bases loaded walk.
Jones improved to 6-2 on the season with an earned-run average of 2.52 on the year. Pace notched his fifth save.
Chris Jefferson took the loss for Green Bay, allowing one run on six hits and one walk.
Hudson Byorick led the TC offense with a 3-for-4 outing, Faust was 2 for 4 with a run and five other Pit Spitters had one hit.
