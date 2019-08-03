TRAVERSE CITY — Mike Piposar won the 11th annual Cherry-Roubaix Gran Fondo by the slimmest of margins Saturday.
The finish was so close, the posted results don't even reflect a difference in time between Piposar and listed runner-up Cody Sovis, who each posted a time of 3:46:41 in the 90-mile race that begins in downtown Traverse City before looping around Lake Leelanau.
James Anders (3:49:35), Peter Kavanaugh (3:50:30) and Kyle Hardy (4:00:06) rounded out the top five finishers of the marquee distance race.
Wanda Hancock won the female race as a member of the 60-69 age bracket with a time of 4:36:23
Hancock edged Ruth Oppliger (4:37:43), at least 30 years her junior. Nathalie Gardon was third. They were the only three female races to ride the 90-mile course.
Saturday's race featured a variety of lengths and even included the USA Cycling Michigan State Championship race on the event's 60-mile course for the first time since 2011.
The state title race was insanely close with the first 13 finishers within five seconds of one another and the top six finishers separated by one second.
Nolan Vanderzaraag (2:31:14) won the overall event, followed by five identically posted times of 2:31:15 in the order of Eric McBride, Alex Tenelshof, Braiden Voss, William Morris and Garrett Jenema.
Bridgett Widrig (2:39:08) won the women's race, followed by Maddy Frank (2:42:14), Melissa Seymour (2:42:15), Stefanie Dittmer (2:42:20) and Amanda Lacertosa (2:46:11).
The 60-mile Cherry-Roubaix Gran Fondo portion was won by David Houston (2:37:42). The rest of the competitors were slightly more spaced out than the 90-mile or state championship races.
Brent Hegwood finished runner-up (2:39:02), followed by Daniel Ensing (2:42:17), Don Kring (2:46:47) and Randy Rubin (2:46:58).
Amy Klimber won the female portion in convincing fashion with a time of 2:55:01. Natalie Hirdes was second (3:06:25), Danielle Smith third (3:06:28), Jenny White fourth (3:05:58) and Lisa Hathaway fifth (3:09:24).
Adam Grifka (2:05:31) and Kristen Chen (2:14:08) won the 40-mile races, respectively.
Sean Brownell (2:06:49), Ao Ward (2:08:17), Chris Jensen (2:08:17) and Larry Brownell (2:08:18) rounded out the top five among the men.
Chelsey Schlicht (2:16:24), Shannon Kochis (2:16:24), Christina Vipond (2:19:57) and Katie Tomczyk (2:27:41) finished 2-5 among the women.
Peter Wandoff (1:14:51) and Taylor Lundberg (1:15:15) earned victories in the shortest race of the day at 20 miles, which traveled mainly along the TART Trail. Lundberg's time cracked top five overall.
William Duncan (1:14:51), Nick Aja (1:15:01) and Dennis Downing (1:15:03) finished second, third and fourth, respectively.
Haley Watson (1:16:01), Kristin McNamara (1:17:04), Ashleigh Ward (1:17:11) and Honorae Shore (1:17:11) placed second through fifth among female competitors.
Find full results online at timing.enduranceevolution.com/2019/cherry-roubaix-19
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.