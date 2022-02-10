TRAVERSE CITY — Never. Never had Petoskey won a hockey championship in the Big North Conference.
Until Wednesday night.
The Northmen (19-4, 9-1 Big North) defeated Traverse City West, 5-2, at Howe Arena to put the conference title out of reach for Alpena, which had two conference losses — both at the hands of Petosky.
“It’s awesome. It feels great,” Petoskey head coach Rob Higgins said of the historical achievement. “It was ours to lose. By winning today, we sealed it. We wanted to take the initiative and make it ours.”
The Northmen grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first period on a Ray Szalkowski goal from Kolton Horn. Tyler Esman notched the Titans’ first goal on assists from Gavin Hysell and Jack Burzynski to knot the game 1-1.
Jordan Troxel put Petoskey up 2-1 in the second with assists from Dylan Robinson and Christopher Kavanaugh, but West made it 2-2 on a goal from Michael Schermerhorn with another Hysell assist.
Petoskey notched three goals in the third period — Noah Bodurka from Kavanaugh, Zach Jacobs from Szalkowski and Horn; and Kavanaugh from Robinson.
Gavin Szalkowski stopped 26 of West’s 28 shots. Mason West made 30 saves in goal for the Titans.
Higgins said his team is “keeping things simple.”
“This is surprising,” Higgins said. “We lost close to 80 percent of our scoring from last year. The guys have stepped up — and in a big way. Like tonight, Zach Jacobs and Noah Bodurka, coming out of nowhere to get two beautiful goals. Guys are picking up the slack, everyone’s coming together, and we’re working hard.”
The Northmen faced the Titans riding a six-game win streak after firing off nine straight victories earlier in the season. Petoskey has now netted 39 goals and allowed just 15 in the last seven games.
“We’ve been working hard to really just stick to our effort,” Higgins said. “That’s where we’ve fallen down in the past. We’d have those lulls, but we’re not seeing that this year.”
The Northmen have just two games remaining in their regular-season slate, playing Forest Hills Central on Friday and East Kentwood on Saturday.
“We’re pushing,” Higgins said. “It’s a great change of the environment in the locker room and the team chemistry.”
The Titans fall to 11-10-1 and 4-3-1 in the Big North.
“Not a great result, but a pretty good game for the first two periods,” West head coach Jeremy Rintala said. “Just a couple of mental mistakes in the third, and they capitalized on that.”
Going into Wednesday’s matchup against the Big North leader, the Titans had dropped six of their last 10 games. However, West was coming off a 4-1 win against Cadillac on Feb. 2.
The Titans previously faced the Northmen Dec. 10, falling 2-0.
“They’re legit. They do it the right way,” Rintala said of Petoskey. “They work really hard. It’s not a fluke. Congratulations Petoskey on their first Big North championship. Great season for them.”
West hosts Alpena on Friday in the third of three straight home games. The Titans then travel Saturday to Sault Ste. Marie and Big Bear Ice Arena to take on the Blue Devils.
West wraps up the regular season next week with two games at Howe Arena — Gaylord on Feb. 16 and then rival Traverse City Central in the rescheduled McCullough Cup the following day.
“At points tonight, I really liked what I saw,” Rintala said. “It was a good hockey, but once we got down, we’re just not deep enough to come back.”