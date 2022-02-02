KINGSLEY — Brett Peterson didn’t wait for a ceremony at Kingsley Area Schools.
The opportunity to formally join his two older brothers at Grand Valley State was too much to delay. So Peterson signed in the early morning Wednesday, hours before the ceremony during lunch hour in the Kingsley library.
While Peterson originally said wanted to sign somewhere else, the lure of playing alongside older brothers Cade and Drew at Grand Valley reeled him in.
“In the beginning, I kind of wanted to make my own path,” Peterson said. “But deep down I knew Grand Valley was where I wanted to go. When they offered me, that was it.”
The Lakers made a formal scholarship offer Oct. 27 to the youngest Peterson sibling, and the all-state tight end and linebacker announced his commitment a week later before the Stags’ 32-6 district championship victory over Clare.
Peterson signed twice Wednesday, once officially and once just for ceremony. The ceremony was followed by blue-and-white cake, but the proverbial icing on the cake is the three brothers reunited on a single football team for the first time next season.
“I’ve never played with either of them, so it’ll be pretty sweet,” he said. “I really look forward to the opportunity to learn from them.”
Cade starts at quarterback for GVSU, and Drew plays tight end, the same position Brett projects as at the college level.
One good thing to come out of the COVID-19 pandemic is Cade and Drew each getting an extra year of eligibility, which makes the possibility of the three on the field at the same time a distinct possibility after Brett redshirts next season. Grand Valley frequently uses two-end sets on offense, presenting the possibility that all three brothers could play on offense at the same time.
“It’ll be great having everyone there,” Cade said. “It’ll be a sense of home to have both brothers there.”
Traditionally, most players see time on special teams units prior to seeing regular playing time on offense or defense. That’s where Cade said coaches can develop trust in players, which leads to a bigger role.
Luckily, Cade also served as the Lakers’ holder on field goals and extra points last year, so if that role continues, the likelihood of all three playing at the same time greatly increases. Drew blocked on the wing on extra point and field goal units last year. Cade also served as punter for one game last season because of an injury to the starter.
Like his oldest brother, Brett also kicked and punted for Kingsley last year in addition to playing tight end, fullback and inside linebacker.
Cade, 22, is set to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in business administration this spring, which gives him two years to work on his master’s. Drew, who’ll turn 20 this spring, is a redshirt sophomore with a major in sports management — the same major Brett intends to pursue.
Brett said the allure of playing alongside Cade, who will be a redshirt junior, in the 2023-24 season will make him work harder.
Drew bulked up from his high school playing weight of 215 pounds to 245. Brett comes into GVSU’s Allendale campus at 220 pounds and will likely do the same.
“Everything is earned,” said Drew, who caught one pass from his older brother last season. “I came in with an older brother here, and nothing was given to me. You had to earn everything. Take care of the little things and your two square yards, and the rest will pay off.”
Brett logged 93 tackles, a sack and nine tackles-for-loss on defense last season, earning All-Northern Michigan Football League first-team honors for the second time and NMFL Legends Division co-Defensive Player of the Year honors along with Traverse City St. Francis’ Joey Donahue. He caught six passes for 85 yards and ran 23 times for 162 yards and two touchdowns in Kingsley’s run-heavy, Wing-T offense.
Peterson played through both seasons at Kingsley with a shoulder injury that limited his utilization on offense. He had surgery to correct the injury in December and will miss the entire basketball season, but intends to return for at least part of the baseball campaign.
“I’ve seen growth, obviously,” Kingsley head coach Tim Wooer said. “His senior year, he really blossomed physically. In our profession, you’re happy to have kids that are the total package. He’s a great athlete, great student and a great person.”
Brett Peterson is one of only two tight ends in the Lakers’ 2022 recruiting class, along with Aleks Popovic of Lake Zurich, Illinois. Traverse City Central offensive lineman Brett Weaver is also in GVSU’s 2022 class.