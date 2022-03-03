TRAVERSE CITY — It seemed like a long two seconds.
Traverse City Central survived a buzzer-beater scare against rival Traverse City West to advance to its Division 1 district final at Alpena on Friday.
The Titans had the inbound with 2.1 seconds to go, trailing by three. West senior Megan Lautner launched a potentially game-tying 3-pointer, but it banked off the backboard just before the final buzzer sounded.
Central fans rushed the court in celebration.
“I threw Lucia (France) in there to help thwart the inbound,” TC Central head coach Jen Dutmers said. “We figured they’d either go to either Sara (Schermerhorn) or Megan. They went to Megan. I mean, it just went down to the wire.”
The Titans’ first season under head coach Tim Reiman ends with a 10-12 record.
“It didn’t come down to that,” Rieman said of Lautner’s last-second shot. “We missed four or five pops there in the fourth quarter that really hurt.”
Alpena beat Marquette on the road, 45-44, in a game that also ended with an unsuccessful buzzer-beater from Marquette. The Wildcats (13-9) will host the Trojans (12-8) on Friday.
Central won its first game at Alpena 38-30, and the Wildcats later avenged the loss with a 67-33 road win over the Trojans. They tied in the Big North Conference with 5-5 records.
“Our defense always creates good offense for us, so we’re going to focus in on defense tomorrow,” Dutmers said.
Neither team playing Friday has won a district title in at least 16 years.
Central is looking for its first trophy since 2006 while Alpena is looking for its first since 2001. Central last appeared in a title match at Marquette in 2020 but lost on the road. Alpena played in the 2014 finals and lost in the finals at Traverse City West.
Cate Heethuis scored a team-high 11 points for the Trojans, who led most of the night outside of several ties in the first quarter and second half. She hit a big 3-pointer from the corner for her third of the game and then scored in crunch time with a post-up layup.
Sophia Simon also hit double-digits with 10 points for Central. Halli Warner hit a critical free throw in the fourth quarter to increase the Trojans’ lead to four with about 12 seconds to play.
“We’re going to try and think of it as any other game, even though it’s not any other game,” Heethuis said of Friday’s final. “Don’t go in always worried about winning the championship. Just go out and play our game. If we do what we did tonight, we’ll end with a good note for sure.”
Lautner led West with 11. Ainslee Hewitt scored eight.
Reiman was pleased with the Titans’ defense, holding the Trojans to 36 points. They’ll lose four starting seniors in Lautner, Schermerhorn, Ally Jo McKenna and Quinn Disbrow. Hewitt, a starting junior guard, will return.
West’s JV team was 16-4 this year, bringing up a core group of sophomores and a freshman that played up a level.
“I’ll get a whole summer with them where I didn’t really this past year,” Rieman said. “The seniors did an unbelievable job. The improvement that they made, we were 5-9 at one point and went 5-3 down the stretch.”
Friday’s district title is set for 6 p.m. at Alpena.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.