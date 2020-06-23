From Staff Reports
HARBOR SPRINGS — Matt Orwig and Thomas Hursey advanced to match play at the 109th GAM Michigan Amateur at the Heather course at Boyne Highlands.
Hursey, of the Traverse City Junior Golf Association, carded four birdies for a 70 on Tuesday, ending four strokes over par and tied for 19th place. Orwig shot 71 on Monday and 74 on Tuesday to join Hursey in 19th place.
Tyler Frechette finished behind the projected cut of +11, carding an 82 on Monday and 88 on Tuesday. Frechette started the day off with a birdie on the first hole, but double-bogeyed four over the course of the remainder of the day.
The tournament was suspended for rain, coupled with cool temperatures and strong gusts of wind early Tuesday afternoon. After a two-hour delay in the morning, the tournament was suspended at 7:45 p.m. for unplayable conditions on the greens.
James Piot of Canton and Andrew Walker of Battle Creek, a pair of Michigan State University teammates, lead the way in a field of 164.
Piot and Walker each shot morning wave rounds of 3-under 66 on an adjusted course set-up for the second round. The normal par 71 became a par 69 because the water-laden par 5 No. 5 hole was turned into a par 3 for the day, and other tees were adjusted to avoid standing water problems.
It didn’t seem to bother the Spartans, who played in the calmer conditions of the morning wave. They ended up with 6-under 134 totals, and they will likely each get their name on the celebrated Chuck Kocsis Medalist Trophy when play is completed. That would make them the likely top two seeds as match play starts.
About 10 groups of golfers out of the starting field of 156 will be asked to return Wednesday morning to complete the second round and identify the low 64 scorers for the match play bracket. Match play will start afterward and continue through Friday afternoon.
Lavely, Cox lead way in TCJGA Tournament
TRAVERSE CITY — Joshua Lavely and Nichole Cox shot the two lowest scores at the TCJGA Tournament at the Wolverine golf course at Grand Traverse Resort.
Lavely, a sophomore at Elk Rapids competing in the Elite Boys division, shot a 68. Cox, a junior at Bowling Green State University who graduated from Glen Lake, competing in the college women division, shot 71.
College Men: Will Newbold, 79; Tyler Gillings, 79; Joe Hunter, 80.
College Women: Nichole Cox, 71; Meg Jenkinson, 76.
Elite Boys: Joshua Lavely, 68; Harry Chipman, 74; Murphy Kehoe, 76; Griffin Mawson, 77; Carson Peters, 78; Tommy Puetz, 78; Shea Harmeon, 78; Zach Galan, 79.
Elite Girls: Lauren Posey, 86; Kennedy Ellis, 90; Sophia Florek, 96; Ainslee Hewitt, 98.
Tour Boys: Jacob Florek, 81; Cam Mansfield, 82; Mike Houtterman, 84; Isaac Scavarda, 86; Henry Stachnik, 88; Austin Stehouwer, 91; Winn Scherer, 91.
Tour Girls: Grace Slocum, 89; Hattie Holmes, 116.
