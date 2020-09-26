TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Central Trojans gathered at the 20-yard line at Thirlby Field Friday night following a 49-20 Big North Conference win over Petoskey.
Down on one knee with masks covering their faces, the look in the Trojans’ eyes made it obvious they weren’t completely satisfied with their performance. That’s because they expected a cleaner win over the Northmen (1-1, 1-1 BNC).
The postgame speech was started with a call to action from assistants, reminding the Trojans that they are destined for more.
“We were sloppy at times,” Trojans head coach Eric Schugars said. “We have a lot to work on and a 49-20 win could be more elated but we are happy we executed and did some things well but we know we have a long way to go.”
The Trojans ran away with the victory in the second half following a first half that was on its way to a 14-14 tie at the break. TC Central quarterback Josh Burnham broke the stalemate with only 19.5 seconds left in the first half on a two-yard draw, making it 22-14, and the momentum swang in the Trojans favor following halftime.
The first quarter was predicated on solid defense by both squads, with the Northmen punting twice and the Trojans failing to convert a fourth down in Petoskey territory. The Northmen brought the physicality in the early stages according to Schugars, putting the Trojans on their heels for much of the first half.
“The bottom line is you got to match their physicality and we weren’t able to do that,” Schugars said. “They knocked us off the ball and when a team knocks you off the ball they’re gonna run the ball.”
Austin Bills opened the scoring with a 14-yard touchdown run on a read option up the middle late in the first quarter for the Trojans to make it 6-0.
The Northmen drove the ball for 10-plays on the very next drive, spanning the first and second quarters to take a 7-6 lead on a one-yard dive from Rippin Vining.
The Trojans responded on their next possession with a quick four-play drive that ended on a 32-yard touchdown run from Austin Bills. The Trojans’ defense got some life when Carson Bourdo tracked from his safety position and snagged an interception, returning it to the Petoskey 20.
The Northmen weren’t done trading blows with the Trojans just yet, forcing Bills to fumble one play after the Trojans had their first of four touchdowns called back because of penalties.
“The bottom line is our kids are aggressive,” Schugars said. “I don’t love holding penalties but they are trying to make that block and trying to make the play, you can’t fault a kid for that.”
However, Bills wasn’t going to let his mistake hamper the team and came back two plays later to force and recover a fumble in the backfield to set TCC up inside the Petoskey 25.
The Northmen stepped up and forced another turnover on downs with a big fourth down stop at their own 19 before making another long drive to tie it at 14.
Petoskey took the ball 69 yards in nine plays to tie it with 2:21 to go in the half on a 30-yard touchdown catch by Garrett Flynn from Pat Leavy.
“This was his (Leavy) second varsity start and he stood in there and took some hits tonight,” Petoskey head coach Gavin Fralick said. “Their defense is probably the fastest we typically see so for him to stand in there and do it against kids like Burnham was a solid step forward for him.”
The Trojans took the 22-14 lead into the locker room and came out with a new fire, scoring 20 third-quarter points to put the Northmen away.
“First half I was really happy with the physicality and the effort,” Fralick said. “In the second half their depth and athletic ability just wore us out.”
TC Central took its opening drive of the second half all the way for a seven-yard scamper from Bourdo. Ryan Royston found the goalline from 19-yards out on the next Trojans’ drive before the defense got back to form to force three straight three-and-outs.
“We talked about adversity and how we had to get after it at half,” Bills said. “We definitely could have at least played a better game in the first half but ended out right with a 49-20 win.”
Burnham found Nolan Breithaupt for a 17-yard passing score in the third before Bourdo capped the defensive night off with another interception in the fourth, taking it 89-yards back for the score to stretch the lead to 49-14.
Caleb Gosciak plowed in the final score for the Northmen with four minutes to play.
Bills led the Trojan offense with 142 rushing yards and two scores on 14 attempts. Burnham had 44 yards and a score on the ground with one passing score on 74 yards — he also had eight tackles on defense.
“We kind of got out of sorts and were not playing our defense,” Schugars said. “We were doing uncharacteristic things but in some ways I am happy that we got tested early on.”
The test should help prepare the Trojans (2-0, 2-0 BNC) for a big tilt with Cadillac (2-0, 2-0 BNC) on the road next Friday. Schugars said they know they need to improve their sloppy play if they plan to get a stranglehold on the Big North Conference, and that the Trojans have not come close to their peak.
