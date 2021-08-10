Baseball
OVERALL
Great Lakes East W L PCT GB
Kokomo Jackrabbits 43 26 0.623 -
Traverse City Pit Spitters 41 27 0.603 1.5
Kenosha Kingfish 37 32 0.536 6
Rockford Rivets 28 39 0.418 14
Battle Creek Bombers 25 44 0.362 18
Kalamazoo Growlers 25 44 0.362 18
Great Lakes West W L PCT GB
Wisconsin Woodchucks 43 26 0.623 -
Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 42 26 0.618 0.5
Madison Mallards 37 31 0.544 5.5
Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 35 33 0.515 7.5
Lakeshore Chinooks 28 39 0.418 14
Green Bay Booyah 25 43 0.368 17.5
Great Plains East W L PCT GB
Waterloo Bucks 40 23 0.635 -
Duluth Huskies 28 37 0.431 13
Eau Claire Express 26 38 0.406 14.5
La Crosse Loggers 26 39 0.4 15
Minnesota Mud Puppies 9 25 0.265 16.5
Great Plains West W L PCT GB
St. Cloud Rox 48 16 0.75 -
Mankato MoonDogs 43 22 0.662 5.5
Willmar Stingers 30 36 0.455 19
Rochester Honkers 29 35 0.453 19
Bismarck Larks 28 36 0.438 20
FIRST HALF
Great Lakes East W L PCT GB
Traverse City Pit Spitters 21 15 0.583 -
Kenosha Kingfish 19 15 0.559 1
Kokomo Jackrabbits 20 16 0.556 1
Rockford Rivets 15 20 0.429 5.5
Kalamazoo Growlers 15 21 0.417 6
Battle Creek Bombers 13 21 0.382 7
Great Lakes West W L PCT GB
Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 22 14 0.611 -
Wisconsin Woodchucks 21 14 0.6 0.5
Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 19 17 0.528 3
Lakeshore Chinooks 16 18 0.471 5
Madison Mallards 16 18 0.471 5
Green Bay Booyah 13 22 0.371 8.5
Great Plains East W L PCT GB
Waterloo Bucks 23 11 0.676 -
La Crosse Loggers 14 22 0.389 10
Eau Claire Express 12 20 0.375 10
Duluth Huskies 12 22 0.353 11
Minnesota Mud Puppies 3 15 0.167 12
Great Plains West W L PCT GB
St. Cloud Rox 24 8 0.75 -
Mankato MoonDogs 24 9 0.727 0.5
Bismarck Larks 18 17 0.514 7.5
Rochester Honkers 15 17 0.469 9
Willmar Stingers 16 20 0.444 10
SECOND HALF
Great Lakes East W L PCT GB
Kokomo Jackrabbits 23 10 0.697 - Traverse City Pit Spitters 20 12 0.625 2.5
Kenosha Kingfish 18 17 0.514 6
Rockford Rivets 13 19 0.406 9.5
Battle Creek Bombers 12 23 0.343 12
Kalamazoo Growlers 10 23 0.303 13
Great Lakes West W L PCT GB
Wisconsin Woodchucks 22 12 0.647 -
Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 20 12 0.625 1
Madison Mallards 21 13 0.618 1
Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 16 16 0.5 5
Green Bay Booyah 12 21 0.364 9.5
Lakeshore Chinooks 12 21 0.364 9.5
Great Plains East W L PCT GB
Waterloo Bucks 17 12 0.586 -
Duluth Huskies 16 15 0.516 2
Eau Claire Express 14 18 0.438 4.5
La Crosse Loggers 12 17 0.414 5
Minnesota Mud Puppies 6 10 0.375 4.5
Great Plains West W L PCT GB
St. Cloud Rox 24 8 0.75 -
Mankato MoonDogs 19 13 0.594 5
Willmar Stingers 14 16 0.467 9
Rochester Honkers 14 18 0.438 10
Bismarck Larks 10 19 0.345 12.5
Deals
Wednesday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated LHP Tanner Scott from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Alexander Wells to Norfolk (Triple-A East).
BOSTON RED SOX — Placed C Christian Vazquez on bereavement list. Recalled C connor Wong from Worcester (Triple-A East). Placed CF Alex Verdugo on the restricted list.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed LHP Carlos Rodon on the 10-day IL, retraoctive to August 8. Recalled RHP Matt Foster from Charlotte (Triple0-A East). Sent C Yasmani Grandal to Birminham (Double-A South) on a rehab assignment.
DETROIT TIGERS — Sent CF Daz Cameron to Toledo (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. Placed OF Akil Baddo on the 7-day IL. Placed OF Derek Hill on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Zack Short from toledo. Selected the contract of INF Renato Nunez from Toledo and agreed to terms on a major league contract.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Joel Payamps to Omaha (Triple-A East). Sent RHP Kyle Zimmer to Omaha on a rehab assignment.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated 1B Jared Walsh from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Packy Naughton to Salt Lake (Triple-A West).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed RHP Clay Holmes on the COVID-19 IL. Recalled RHP Brooks Kriske from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Clarke Schmidt to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent RHP A.J. Cole to Dunedin (Low-A Southeast) on a rehab assignment. Placed RHP Ross Stripling on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Trent Thornton from Buffalo (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of RHP Connor Overton from Buffalo and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Designated RHP Patrick Murphy for assignment.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Claimed RHP J.J. Wendelken off waivers from Oakland and optioned him to Reno (Triple-A West). Reassinged RHP Seth Frankoff to the minor leagues. Optioned RHP Seth Frankoff to Reno.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated C Travis d’Arnaud from the 60-day IL. Designated C Kevan Smith for assignment.
CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned LHP Kyle Ryan to Iowa (Triple-A East). Sent RHP Dillon Maples to Iowa (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.
CINCINNATI REDS — Transferred RHP Art Warren from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned 1B Alex Blandino to Louisville (Triple-A East).
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated RHP Edwin Uceta from the 10-day IL. Placed OF Mookie Betts on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 8.
MIAMI MARLINS — Sent OF Jesus Sanchez to Jacksonville (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed RHP John Curtiss and LHP Angel Perdomo on the 10-day IL. Reinstated RHP Justin Topa from the 60-day IL. Recalled LHP Hoby Milner from Nashville (Triple-A East). Optioned LHP Aaron Ashby to Nashville. Agreed to terms with free agent RHP Connor Sadzeck on a minor league contract.
NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Geoff Hartlieb from Syracuse (Triple-A East).
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Sent RHP Seranthony Dominguez to Reading (Double-A Northeast) on a rehab assignment. Reinstated RHP Connor Brogdon and LF Andrew McCutchen from the 10-day IL. Placed LHP Jose Alvarado on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 8. Optioned LHP Damon Jones to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East).
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Reinstated RHP Daniel Hudson from the 10-day IL. Placed LHP Drew Pomeranz on the 10-day IL.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Claimed RF Luis Gonzalez off waivers from the Chicago White Sox. Recalled SS Thairo Estrada from Sacramento (Triple-A West).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of LHP Sean Nolin from Rochester (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Optioned LHP Sam Clay to Rochester. Transferred RHP Stephen Strasburg from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.
Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated RHP Anderson DeLeon to the active list. Placed RHP Hunter Caudelle on the inactive list.
Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Augie Gallardo.
NEW YORK BOULDERS — Released RHP Nate Roe.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Released LHP Matt Valin.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
CHICAGO BULLS — Traded F Al-Frouq Amino to San Antonio in exchange for G DeMar DeRozan, F Thaddeus Young and a draft consideration. Re-signed G Javonte Green. Signed C Tony Bradley.
DENVER NUGGETS — Re-signed G Will Barton.
INDIANA PACERS — Signed F Isaiah Jackson to a rookie scale contract.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Re-signed F Mike Muscala.
TORONTO RAPTORS) Signed G Isaac Bonga.
UTAH JAZZ — Signed G Jared Butler.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed TE Demetrius Harris, DLs Margus Hunt, Jack Crawford and Josh Mauro. Waived Ss Jamal Carter and Donald Rutledge, OL Ryan Pope and TE Cary Angeline. Placed WR Andy isabella on the COVID-19 list.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed LB Josh Bynes. Waived S Lano Hill after activating him from the COVID-19 list then released him from the non-football injury list with an injury settlement.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed RB Javon Leake. Waived RB Michael Warren with an injury designation.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed RB Darius Jackson. Waived WR Damon Hazelton. Placed DB Bradley Roby on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed GM Chris Ballard and HC Frank Reich to contract extensions through 2026.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed DT Ethan Westbrooks. Waived DB Shaun Crawford. Activated LB Divine Deablo from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Placed WR Trey Quinn on IR.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Claimed OT Ryan Pope of waivers from Arizona.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated WR Myron Mitchell from the COVID-19 list.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed WR Michael Walker on IR.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DT Elijah Qualls and DT Willie Henry. Waived DL R.J. McIntosh and WR Derrick Dillon. Waived LB Cale Garrett.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed LB Donald Payne and S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix. Released WR Kevin White. Waived DB Tim Harris from IR with an injury settlement.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed LB Lakiem Williams. Released DE Aldon Smith.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed TE Gabe Holmes. Placed TE Donnie Ernsberger on IR.
Canadian Football League
CFL — Fined Winnipeg DB Noah Hallett for a high and unnecessary hit in a game against Hamilton on Aug. 5. Fined BC Lions LB Jordan Williams for a high-hit on Saskatchewan QB Cody Fajardo in a game on Aug. 6. Fined Edmonton OL David Beard for a chop-block in a game against Ottawa on Aug. 7.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Signed F Sam Reinhart to a three-year contract.
Minor league
East Coast Hockey League
IDAHO STEELHEAD — Signed D Evan Wardley.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed D Nick Albano.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
D.C. UNITED — Named Patrick Ouckama academy director.
FC DALLAS — Loaned F Dante Sealy to PSV Eindhoven for the remainder of the 2021 season with an option to buy and extended his contract through the 2024 season with club options for 2025 and 2026.
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Acquired F Matheus “Davo” Alvarenga de Oliveira on loan from Brazilian club, Sport Club Corinthians Paulista with a club option to purchase contract at the end of the season.
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed tecnical director Ned Grabavoy to a multi-year contract extension.
COLLEGE
GEORGETOWN — Named Brock Keener baseball volunteer assistant coach.
HOBART — Named David Delgado and Seth Williams football assistant coaches and Michael Green and Matt Fleischacker defensive coordinators.