NORTHWOODS LG.
2019 Postseason All-Star Team
Name Position Team
Alonzo Rubalcaba C Waterloo Bucks
Jake Dunham C Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
J.T. Schwartz 1B La Crosse Loggers
Shea Kramer 1B Kalamazoo Growlers
Matt Bottcher 2B Eau Claire Express
Mario Camilletti 2B Traverse City Pit Spitters
Jordan Barth 3B St. Cloud Rox
Andrew Morrow 3B Traverse City Pit Spitters
Evan Berkey SS Rochester Honkers
Daryl Myers SS Lakeshore Chinooks
Garett Delano OF St. Cloud Rox
Ryan Holgate OF La Crosse Loggers
Josh Elvir OF Mankato MoonDogs
Justice Bigbie OF Madison Mallards
Michael Slaten OF Traverse City Pit Spitters
Richie Schiekofer OF Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
Patrick Ferguson DH Waterloo Bucks
Brandon Chinea DH Kokomo Jackrabbits
Polo Portela RHP Willmar Stingers
Trevor Koenig LHP St. Cloud Rox
Keon Taylor RHP Rochester Honkers
R.J. Martinez LHP St. Cloud Rox
Jared Freilich RHP La Crosse Loggers
Brett Newberg LHP Mankato MoonDogs
Andrew Hoffman RHP Traverse City Pit Spitters
Gareth Stroh LHP Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
Theo Denlinger RHP Madison Mallards
Jack Mahoney LHP Green Bay Booyah
Kyle Jones RHP Traverse City Pit Spitters
Brayden Bonner RHP Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
Most Valuable Player: Justice Bigbie, Madison Mallards
Pitcher of the Year: Andrew Hoffman, Traverse City Pit Spitters
Manager of the Year: Josh Rebandt, Traverse City Pit Spitters
Coach of the Year: Will Flynt, Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
Play-by-Play Announcers of the Year: Pete Knutson, Eau Claire Express; Jarin Matheny, Green Bay Booyah
