BY JAMES COOK jcook@record-eagle.com

NORTHWOODS LG.

2019 Postseason All-Star Team

Name    Position                Team

Alonzo Rubalcaba            C             Waterloo Bucks

Jake Dunham     C             Wisconsin Rapids Rafters

J.T. Schwartz      1B           La Crosse Loggers

Shea Kramer      1B           Kalamazoo Growlers

Matt Bottcher   2B           Eau Claire Express

Mario Camilletti                2B           Traverse City Pit Spitters

Jordan Barth      3B          St. Cloud Rox

Andrew Morrow              3B           Traverse City Pit Spitters

Evan Berkey       SS           Rochester Honkers

Daryl Myers        SS           Lakeshore Chinooks

Garett Delano   OF          St. Cloud Rox

Ryan Holgate     OF          La Crosse Loggers

Josh Elvir              OF          Mankato MoonDogs

Justice Bigbie     OF          Madison Mallards

Michael Slaten OF          Traverse City Pit Spitters

Richie Schiekofer             OF          Wisconsin Rapids Rafters

Patrick Ferguson              DH          Waterloo Bucks

Brandon Chinea                DH          Kokomo Jackrabbits

Polo Portela       RHP        Willmar Stingers

Trevor Koenig    LHP        St. Cloud Rox

Keon Taylor        RHP        Rochester Honkers

R.J. Martinez      LHP        St. Cloud Rox

Jared Freilich      RHP        La Crosse Loggers

Brett Newberg LHP        Mankato MoonDogs

Andrew Hoffman             RHP        Traverse City Pit Spitters

Gareth Stroh      LHP        Wisconsin Rapids Rafters

Theo Denlinger                 RHP        Madison Mallards

Jack Mahoney   LHP        Green Bay Booyah

Kyle Jones           RHP        Traverse City Pit Spitters

Brayden Bonner               RHP       Wisconsin Rapids Rafters

Most Valuable Player: Justice Bigbie, Madison Mallards

Pitcher of the Year: Andrew Hoffman, Traverse City Pit Spitters

Manager of the Year: Josh Rebandt, Traverse City Pit Spitters

Coach of the Year: Will Flynt, Wisconsin Rapids Rafters

Play-by-Play Announcers of the Year: Pete Knutson, Eau Claire Express; Jarin Matheny, Green Bay Booyah

