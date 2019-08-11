NWL logo
BY JAMES COOK jcook@record-eagle.com

Great Lakes EastWLPCTGBStreakLast 10
Traverse City Pit Spitters52200.72201L7-3
Kalamazoo Growlers37350.514151W5-5
Kenosha Kingfish34380.472181W7-3
Rockford Rivets33390.458195L4-6
Kokomo Jackrabbits29420.40822.52W4-6
Battle Creek Bombers23490.319291L2-8
Great Lakes WestWLPCTGBStreakLast 10
Wisconsin Rapids Rafters46260.63902W6-4
Madison Mallards42300.58342L5-5
Fond du Lac Dock Spiders36350.5079.59W9-1
Wisconsin Woodchucks34380.472122W5-5
Green Bay Booyah33390.458132L5-5
Lakeshore Chinooks32400.444145L2-8
Great Plains EastWLPCTGBStreakLast 10
Eau Claire Express40300.57103W6-4
La Crosse Loggers37350.51441L5-5
Waterloo Bucks34350.4935.53L4-6
Duluth Huskies29380.4339.51W5-5
Thunder Bay Border Cats24470.33816.51L3-7
Great Plains WestWLPCTGBStreakLast 10
St. Cloud Rox43280.60601W4-6
Willmar Stingers40320.5563.51L5-5
Rochester Honkers38340.5285.51L5-5
Mankato MoonDogs36360.5007.51W7-3
Bismarck Larks32400.44411.51W5-5

Monday's playoff games

Eau Claire at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.

Madison at Wisconsin Rapids, TBD

Willmar at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Kalamazoo, 7:05 p.m.

