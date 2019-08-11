NORTHWOODS LG.
|Great Lakes East
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Streak
|Last 10
|Traverse City Pit Spitters
|52
|20
|0.722
|0
|1L
|7-3
|Kalamazoo Growlers
|37
|35
|0.514
|15
|1W
|5-5
|Kenosha Kingfish
|34
|38
|0.472
|18
|1W
|7-3
|Rockford Rivets
|33
|39
|0.458
|19
|5L
|4-6
|Kokomo Jackrabbits
|29
|42
|0.408
|22.5
|2W
|4-6
|Battle Creek Bombers
|23
|49
|0.319
|29
|1L
|2-8
|Great Lakes West
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Streak
|Last 10
|Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
|46
|26
|0.639
|0
|2W
|6-4
|Madison Mallards
|42
|30
|0.583
|4
|2L
|5-5
|Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
|36
|35
|0.507
|9.5
|9W
|9-1
|Wisconsin Woodchucks
|34
|38
|0.472
|12
|2W
|5-5
|Green Bay Booyah
|33
|39
|0.458
|13
|2L
|5-5
|Lakeshore Chinooks
|32
|40
|0.444
|14
|5L
|2-8
|Great Plains East
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Streak
|Last 10
|Eau Claire Express
|40
|30
|0.571
|0
|3W
|6-4
|La Crosse Loggers
|37
|35
|0.514
|4
|1L
|5-5
|Waterloo Bucks
|34
|35
|0.493
|5.5
|3L
|4-6
|Duluth Huskies
|29
|38
|0.433
|9.5
|1W
|5-5
|Thunder Bay Border Cats
|24
|47
|0.338
|16.5
|1L
|3-7
|Great Plains West
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Streak
|Last 10
|St. Cloud Rox
|43
|28
|0.606
|0
|1W
|4-6
|Willmar Stingers
|40
|32
|0.556
|3.5
|1L
|5-5
|Rochester Honkers
|38
|34
|0.528
|5.5
|1L
|5-5
|Mankato MoonDogs
|36
|36
|0.500
|7.5
|1W
|7-3
|Bismarck Larks
|32
|40
|0.444
|11.5
|1W
|5-5
Monday's playoff games
Eau Claire at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.
Madison at Wisconsin Rapids, TBD
Willmar at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Kalamazoo, 7:05 p.m.
