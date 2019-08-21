PETOSKEY — Rock music blares inside Northmen Stadium.
Gavin Fralick calls out orders to his defense in a simulation against a wing offense. Everyone listens.
The Big North Conference is also tuning in see if Fralick's Petoskey Northmen will be a team to be reckoned with.
The answer is likely a yes, as the 38-year-old Fralick takes over at head coach for Kerry VanOrman, who guided Petoskey for the last 16 years. The Northmen return seven defensive starters from a team that gave up less than 200 points last season and only allowed two out of 10 opponents to score more than three touchdowns.
"The fortunate thing is Kerry was here for I think it was 16 years," Fralick said. "There's a number of us on staff here still that we're here for all our almost all of it. We only lost Kerry and one other coach, so there's a lot of continuity here, and that helps out a ton. Just so a lot of the base stuff the coaches are familiar with, the kids are familiar with it. And then as you want to, add some of the wrinkles that we want to do. It's manageable, because everybody's on the same page. Because, you know, we've worked with some of these guys for 15 or 16 years together, which hopefully will be a big advantage for us."
Assistant coach Mike Loper, who handles the running backs and linebackers, has been with the program for 32 years.
"He's coached almost all of our coaches," Fralick said. "Which is great, because just the relationships and that structure and that stability."
Petoskey also added former Charlevoix coach Kenny Provost to the staff to handle the offensive line.
Fralick had been a member of VanOrman’s staff the past 15 years, spending the last 11 as defensive coordinator. He's only the fourth head coach at Petoskey since 1967.
The Northmen get to start the season where it ended — against Mount Pleasant. The Oilers beat Petoskey 35-6 in an opening-round Division 3 playoff game after the two played a very close 13-0 contest to start last season.
"Mount Pleasant is always always a challenge," Fralick said. "They're well coached, and they're always talented. So to start the season with them, it's exciting because it's going to be a great challenge. So you find out a lot after that week one."
Petoskey is 1-4 against Mount Pleasant, beating the Oilers 20-14 in a 2014 playoff game.
Gabe Whitemore returns as a serious — and versatile — offensive threat, with all-state kicker Kaleb Kindsvatter moving into a bigger role at running back this season. Nate Eberly-Rodriguez (6-6, 219) provides a big target and rugged blocker at tight end.
Gus Baldwin (5-10, 209) is the lone starter back on the offensive line. The Northmen have a bevy of bodies competing for those other four spots, including seniors John Wroblewski (6-0, 235) and Christian Appold (6-2, 280), juniors A.J. Goodwin (6-0, 228), Bryce Beck (6-0, 200) and Jason Beaudoin (5-9, 210) and Blake Buchanan (5-10, 236), the only sophomore on varsity.
The bulk of Petoskey's stout defense returns, led by defensive backs Tim Crittenden, Mason Doe-Nimphie and Whitmore and inside linebackers Gus Baldwin and Eberly-Rodriguez. Josh Rowe, Eero Gross and Jarrin Kelly will compete for the outside linebacker spots.
Having so much back on defense puts the Northmen heading in the right direction to accomplish their season goals.
"Every year, It's pretty similar," Fralick said. "We want to make the playoffs and we want to be in contention for the Big North and come Week Nine. Everything we do, it's designed for those things."
The Northmen have 40 players on varsity, a steady number for a team that posted a winning BNC record for the first time in three seasons.
"We've been pretty fortunate in terms of numbers," Fralick said. "Some of the other schools have struggled in that, but we've been very fortunate with that."
