TRAVERSE CITY — Not much has changed for Jacob Pawloski on the gridiron.
His Concordia College football T-shirt hasn’t.
His university-issued practice cleats haven’t.
Just his position, and maybe a different pair of gloves ordered online.
Pawloski is the quarterback of the Northern Michigan Wolves, a semi-pro football team mostly composed of graduates from Traverse City-area high schools belonging to the Greater Midwest Football Conference.
"Before, (semi-pro) was kind of just guys wanting to play football," said Pablo Bocardo, the Wolves' owner and coach. "When we first started there's a lot of guys that heard the 'pro' in semi-pro where they're like, 'Oh, let's get paid.' That's not really what semi-pro is about, at least not to me.
"My big thing is to be there for kids that still want to continue to play that don't get those college looks that don't have those big programs."
Pawloski and teammate Eli Chalmers are among the younger ones on the team.
Both graduated TC West in 2018 and are at least a year away from the game. During their senior year, the Titans went 8-1 in the regular season with a loss in districts. Pawloski played quarterback through his junior year of high school, then moved to running back for his senior year to play that at Concordia as well.
Chalmers reached out to Pawloski to join the Wolves, and now he’s donning a red quarterback jersey yet again in his career.
“Honestly like the first couple of times I was trying to get back into it physically,” Pawloski said. “Now it’s kind of like the same thing I was doing before.”
Dylan Teeples, a senior at West this past year, rounds out other friendly faces of the Titans fare.
"We're seeing a bigger trend of kids that are freshly graduated, or graduated within the last year or so, and that wasn't the case a couple of years ago," Bocardo said. "I've been with the team since 2009. Probably our average age was 23 and 24. At that point most of the guys, they were out."
Chalmers and Pawloski have been teammates since third grade. The Wolves gave them a chance for one more season, so long as it starts on time.
Bocardo said the trio from West and other younger players would like to use the second chance at playing football at another level.
In the past Bocardo says Wolves players have either returned to college programs or played in arena leagues based on the film from games they've played years away from high school.
They practice three days a week at Grace McDonald Park, which in the days of the coronavirus pandemic has turned into the Field of Dreams of football.
You might find Ray Gidley there too. The Traverse City 28-year-old and 2009 TC Central grad had been a part of the Wolves during their third season in 2011.
He took several years off before returning for the 2020 season.
“You got a lot of guys with families,” Gidley said. “You have a pretty big turnover rate. We've gone through a few coaches. This year is more of that building phase and everything and getting it back to where it was.”
Week one begins June 27 with the Northern Michigan Panthers in Petoskey.
The Wolves play a six-game season, trimmed down from eight, not including playoffs and the chance at a bowl game in Florida in February of 2021. Home games at East Middle School are the Battle Creek Assassins July 4, the Panthers July 18 and the Albion Warriors Aug. 1.
The Governor’s order allows for outdoor gatherings of up to 100, so long as participants can maintain a distance of at least six feet apart.
The Panthers, a team in their first year, have a number of former Wolves players too. Gidley expects it to be a rivalry.
"We've all been cooped up," Gidley said. "So it's going to be pretty fun."
