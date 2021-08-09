GRAYLING — The Northern Michigan Wolves dominated the West Michigan Vipers 88-0 in the opening round of playoff play.
Darron Munson, Eric Burke and Dustin Hejka all scored two touchdowns. Danny Bazuin, Hayden Zimmerman, John Craven, Mitchell Villagomez and Jacob Pawloski each scored a touchdown of their own in a Greater Midwest Football Conference game Saturday at Grayling.
Geo Benson Jr., Craven and Villagomez each nabbed an interception. Villagomez, Evan Gattin, Alex Brown and Malachi Raymond recovered fumbles.
Burke and Pawloski both added three two-point conversions. Bazuin converted two. Benson and Craven had one conversion.
The Wolves (10-0) play host Albion at 5 p.m. Saturday at East Middle School, 1776 3 Mile Rd. N, for a second round playoff game. Albion (9-2) defeated the Northern Michigan Panthers 56-6 in an opening-round GMFL postseason game Saturday.
Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children.
All ticket sales go to the eighth-grade East Middle School football program. Wolves merchandise will be available for sale.