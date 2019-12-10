TRAVERSE CITY — The long awaited All-State selections for the boys soccer season was released on Tuesday and 21 local athletes made the cut.
Our coverage area saw two first-team selections with Elk Rapids’ Kadin Patterson in Division 3 and Leland’s Owen Kareck in D4.
Elk Rapids and Leland cleaned up as teams with six Elks making the list and five Comets earning honors.
Preston Ball made second team in D3 for the Elks while Terran Peterson, Jack Spencer, Mahaney Vandekerkof and Josh Vandeveer all earned a spot on the honorable mention list.
Joining them in Division 3 are TC Christian’s Marcus Rysztak on second team and Benzie Central’s Kevin Hubbel, Grayling’s Anthony Harrington and Manistee’s William Elbers all made honorable mention.
Joining Kareck from Leland is Jesus Calderon-Balcazar, Michael Roberts and Gavin Miller on second team and Andre Masse made honorable mention.
TC West had two players make second team and two more make the list in Division 1 following their trip to the state finals match. Tony Gallegos and Grant Holfels earned the top honors for the Titans while Caleb Kinney landed on third team and goalkeep Blade Kalbfleisch earned honorable mention.
Gaylord’s Jack Holscher and Petoskey’s Hunter Hicks each made second team in Division 2, rounding out the area selections.
