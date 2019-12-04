prep football
2019 Northern Michigan Football League All-Conference Team
LEGACY DIVISION
Name/Position/School
Joseph Campeau, OL, Inland Lakes
Reid Marshall, OL, St. Ignace
Garrett May, OL/DL, Joburg
Dan Runyan, OL, Joburg
Ryne Bennett, DL, Joburg
Jeep Damoose, DL/RB, Harbor Springs
Jarrett Sobleski, DL, St. Ignace
Wyatt Thompson, DL, East Jordan
Logan Finnerty, RB/DB, Joburg
Sheldon Huff, RB/LB, Joburg
Garrett Rickley, RB, St. Ignace
Caleb Brown, LB/TE, St. Ignace
Jamison Janicki, LB, Harbor Springs
Cooper Stevenson, LB, East Jordan
Jackson Raymond, WR, East Jordan
Nathaniel Wandrie, WR, Inland Lakes
Connor Williams, WR, Harbor Springs
Austin Carroll, DB, Joburg
David Harrell, DB, Harbor Springs
Cooper Lanoo, DB, St. Ignace
Grant Richardson, QB/ST, Harbor Springs
Pedro Martins, K, Joburg
Jason Richter, P, Joburg
Honorable Mention
Levi Pepin, TE, East Jordan
Ethan Schumaker, K, Harbor Springs
Chandler Bartig, East Jordan
Matthew Davidson, Joburg
Joe Foldenauer, OL, Inland Lakes
Kennan O’Neill, OL, East Jordan
Tommy Runyan, OL, Joburg
Andrew Truman, RB, Harbor Springs
Sam Mayer, DB, Inland Lakes
Derek Hebner, LB, Harbor Springs
Jaden Hurst, LB, Inland Lakes
Zander Johnecheck, LB, East Jordan
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Finnerty, Joburg
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Brown, St. Ignace
MVP: Huff, Joburg
LEADERS DIVISION
Name/Position/School
Cole Wright, QB, Charlevoix
Alan Ritter, RB, Charlevoix
Xander Stockdale, RB, Frankfort
Jonathan Wright, RB/LB, Glen Lake
Jake Snyder, HB, Charlevoix
Luke Hammon, WR, Frankfort
Finn Hogan, WR, Glen Lake
Marlin Starkey Jr., WR, Elk Rapids
David Buckler, OL, Mancelona
River Dallas, OL, Glen Lake
Isaac Huhn, OL, Elk Rapids
Ben Kroll, OL/DL, Glen Lake
Zach Nickel, OL, Charlevoix
Brady McDonough, K, Glen Lake
Tyler Ostrum, ST, Charlevoix
Jake Claffin, DL, Charlevoix
Chase Ely, DL, Frankfort
Devon Pitawanakwat, DL, Elk Rapids
Luke Stuck, DL, Charlevoix
Justin Ackler, LB, Mancelona
Jacob Pleva, LB, Glen Lake
Luke Snyder, LB, Charlevoix
John Ancel, DB, Mancelona
JJ Bradford, DB, Glen Lake
CJ Helfrich, DB, Glen Lake
Tom Palmer, DB, Mancelona
Paul Jarosch, P, Frankfort
Honorable Mention
Reece Hazelton, QB, Glen Lake
Gordie LaFontaine, QB, Elk Rapids
Nick Minidis, Elk Rapids
Tuku Naniseni, Mancelona
Jack Stefanski, QB, Frankfort
Isaac Sterzer, RB, Glen Lake
Mike Wagner, Mancelona
Dimitri Bell, Charlevoix
David Buckler, Mancelona
Caleb Melton, Elk Rapids
Adam Mill, Frankfort
Daniel Newbold, Frankfort
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ritter, Charlevoix
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kroll, Glen Lake
MVP: Wright, Glen Lake
LEGENDS DIVISION
Name/Position/School
Tyler Inthisone, QB, Kingsley
Ayden Mullin, RB/DB, Kingsley
Owen Graves, RB/DB, Kingsley
Zach Osga, RB, Grayling
Aidan Schmuckal, RB, TCSF
Keegan Burley, WR, Kalkaska
Jacob Steinhoff, WR, Boyne City
Michael Swiderek, TE, Cheboygan
Brandon Weber, OL, Kingsley
Joe Lewis, OL, Kingsley
Jack Groseclose, OL, TCSF
Noah Johnson, OL, Cheboygan
Reid Cvitkovich, OL, Grayling
Andrew Bliss, K, TCSF
David Millmime, P, Cheboygan
Jacob Stempky, DB, Cheboygan
Pete Calcaterra, DB, Boyne City
Jack Williams, DB, TCSF
Cody Hanson, LB, Benzie Central
Eli Jackson, LB, Grayling
Andy Simaz, LB, TCSF
Brady Harrand, LB, Kingsley
Trace Homan, DL, Kalkaska
CJ Ormsbee, DL, Cheboygan
Max Vondra, DL, Boyne City
Brayton Ager, DL, Boyne City
Jayden Inthisone, DL, Kingsley
Honorable Mention
Pete Calcaterra, QB, Boyne City
Phon Nquyen, RB, Boyne City
Tristin Schley, RB, Cheboygan
Ben Porter, RB, Kalkaska
Noah Kadlec, TE, TCSF
Bobby Hoth, TE/DB, Boyne City
Spencer Steeves, TE, Benzie Central
Casey Donahue, OL, TCSF
Nick Bluemlein, OL, Grayling
Kyle Wilson, OL, Benzie Central
Jake Lathrop, K, Kingsley
Ally Herrick, K, Boyne City
Pali Feri, K, Grayling
Jayden Inthisone, P, Kingsley
Andy Simaz, P, Kingsley
Keegan Burley, P, Kalkaska
David Millikin, DB, Grayling
Seth Wilkinson, DB, Benzie Central
Owen Mueller, DB, TCSF
Jacob Schaub, LB, Kalkaska
Parker Dole, LB, Grayling
Michael Swiderek, LB, Cheboygan
Sterling Holcomb, LB, TCSF
Will Whims, LB, Kingsley
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Graves, Kingsley
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Simaz (TCSF) and Jackson (Grayling)
MVP: Mullin, Kingsley
Deals
Wednesday’s Transactions
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Called up Gs Brandon Goodwin and Charlie Brown, Jr. from College Park (NBAGL).
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released LB Pete Robertson. Signed DL Caraun Reid. Signed LBs Tanner Vallejo and Kylie Fitts from the practice squad and QB Drew Anderson, WR Saeed Blacknall and DL Lyndon Johnson to the practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed WR Damion Willis to the practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Placed DE Derek Wolfe on IR. Claimed OL Patrick Morris off waivers from Pittsburgh.
DETROIT LIONS — Released LB Anthony Pittman from the practice squad. Signed TE Cole Herdman to the practice squad.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed S Shalom Luani from the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Claimed K Chase McLaughlin off of waivers. Waived TE Matt Lengel.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived WR Gehrig Dieter. Signed RB Spencer Ware.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed C/G Evan Brown off the N.Y. Giants practice squad. Claimed WR Mack Hollins off waivers from Philadelphia. Waived/injured CB Ken Crawley and C/G Chris Reed.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DB Rashaan Gaulden to the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DB Antone Exum Jr. to a one-year contract.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed WR Jordan Veasy to the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Fined Nashville F Ryan Johansen and San Jose F Evander Kane $5,000 for elbowing.
BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned F Jean-Sebastien Dea to Rochester (AHL).
CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned F Austin Czarnik to Stockton (AHL) for conditioning.
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled F Brian Gibbons from Charlotte (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned F Mathieu Olivier to Milwaukee (AHL).
ECHL
ECHL — Suspended Reading D Rob Michel one game.
READING ROYALS — Traded D Jacob Graves to Wichita to complete an earlier trade.
OLYMPIC SPORTS
USADA — Announced weightlifter Lawrence Letellier accepted a two-year suspension for an anti-doping rule violation.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW — Signed D Axel Sjoberg from the waiver list.
NASHVILLE — Signed D Brayan Beckeles.
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed M Kelyn Rowe.
ORLANDO CITY — Named Oscar Pareja coach.
SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Signed D Roberto Puncec.
USL Championship
TULSA — Announced its official name is FC Tulsa.
COLLEGE
N.C. STATE — Promoted co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Tony Gibson to defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.
