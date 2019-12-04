NMFL All-Conference

prep football

2019 Northern Michigan Football League All-Conference Team

LEGACY DIVISION

Name/Position/School

Joseph Campeau, OL, Inland Lakes

Reid Marshall, OL, St. Ignace

Garrett May, OL/DL, Joburg

Dan Runyan, OL, Joburg

Ryne Bennett, DL, Joburg

Jeep Damoose, DL/RB, Harbor Springs

Jarrett Sobleski, DL, St. Ignace

Wyatt Thompson, DL, East Jordan

Logan Finnerty, RB/DB, Joburg

Sheldon Huff, RB/LB, Joburg

Garrett Rickley, RB, St. Ignace

Caleb Brown, LB/TE, St. Ignace

Jamison Janicki, LB, Harbor Springs

Cooper Stevenson, LB, East Jordan

Jackson Raymond, WR, East Jordan

Nathaniel Wandrie, WR, Inland Lakes

Connor Williams, WR, Harbor Springs

Austin Carroll, DB, Joburg

David Harrell, DB, Harbor Springs

Cooper Lanoo, DB, St. Ignace

Grant Richardson, QB/ST, Harbor Springs

Pedro Martins, K, Joburg

Jason Richter, P, Joburg

Honorable Mention

Levi Pepin, TE, East Jordan

Ethan Schumaker, K, Harbor Springs

Chandler Bartig, East Jordan

Matthew Davidson, Joburg

Joe Foldenauer, OL, Inland Lakes

Kennan O’Neill, OL, East Jordan

Tommy Runyan, OL, Joburg

Andrew Truman, RB, Harbor Springs

Sam Mayer, DB, Inland Lakes

Derek Hebner, LB, Harbor Springs

Jaden Hurst, LB, Inland Lakes

Zander Johnecheck, LB, East Jordan

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Finnerty, Joburg

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Brown, St. Ignace

MVP: Huff, Joburg

LEADERS DIVISION

Name/Position/School

Cole Wright, QB, Charlevoix

Alan Ritter, RB, Charlevoix

Xander Stockdale, RB, Frankfort

Jonathan Wright, RB/LB, Glen Lake

Jake Snyder, HB, Charlevoix

Luke Hammon, WR, Frankfort

Finn Hogan, WR, Glen Lake

Marlin Starkey Jr., WR, Elk Rapids

David Buckler, OL, Mancelona

River Dallas, OL, Glen Lake

Isaac Huhn, OL, Elk Rapids

Ben Kroll, OL/DL, Glen Lake

Zach Nickel, OL, Charlevoix

Brady McDonough, K, Glen Lake

Tyler Ostrum, ST, Charlevoix

Jake Claffin, DL, Charlevoix

Chase Ely, DL, Frankfort

Devon Pitawanakwat, DL, Elk Rapids

Luke Stuck, DL, Charlevoix

Justin Ackler, LB, Mancelona

Jacob Pleva, LB, Glen Lake

Luke Snyder, LB, Charlevoix

John Ancel, DB, Mancelona

JJ Bradford, DB, Glen Lake

CJ Helfrich, DB, Glen Lake

Tom Palmer, DB, Mancelona

Paul Jarosch, P, Frankfort

Honorable Mention

Reece Hazelton, QB, Glen Lake

Gordie LaFontaine, QB, Elk Rapids

Nick Minidis, Elk Rapids

Tuku Naniseni, Mancelona

Jack Stefanski, QB, Frankfort

Isaac Sterzer, RB, Glen Lake

Mike Wagner, Mancelona

Dimitri Bell, Charlevoix

David Buckler, Mancelona

Caleb Melton, Elk Rapids

Adam Mill, Frankfort

Daniel Newbold, Frankfort

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ritter, Charlevoix

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kroll, Glen Lake

MVP: Wright, Glen Lake

LEGENDS DIVISION

Name/Position/School

Tyler Inthisone, QB, Kingsley

Ayden Mullin, RB/DB, Kingsley

Owen Graves, RB/DB, Kingsley

Zach Osga, RB, Grayling

Aidan Schmuckal, RB, TCSF

Keegan Burley, WR, Kalkaska

Jacob Steinhoff, WR, Boyne City

Michael Swiderek, TE, Cheboygan

Brandon Weber, OL, Kingsley

Joe Lewis, OL, Kingsley

Jack Groseclose, OL, TCSF

Noah Johnson, OL, Cheboygan

Reid Cvitkovich, OL, Grayling

Andrew Bliss, K, TCSF

David Millmime, P, Cheboygan

Jacob Stempky, DB, Cheboygan

Pete Calcaterra, DB, Boyne City

Jack Williams, DB, TCSF

Cody Hanson, LB, Benzie Central

Eli Jackson, LB, Grayling

Andy Simaz, LB, TCSF

Brady Harrand, LB, Kingsley

Trace Homan, DL, Kalkaska

CJ Ormsbee, DL, Cheboygan

Max Vondra, DL, Boyne City

Brayton Ager, DL, Boyne City

Jayden Inthisone, DL, Kingsley

Honorable Mention

Pete Calcaterra, QB, Boyne City

Phon Nquyen, RB, Boyne City

Tristin Schley, RB, Cheboygan

Ben Porter, RB, Kalkaska

Noah Kadlec, TE, TCSF

Bobby Hoth, TE/DB, Boyne City

Spencer Steeves, TE, Benzie Central

Casey Donahue, OL, TCSF

Nick Bluemlein, OL, Grayling

Kyle Wilson, OL, Benzie Central

Jake Lathrop, K, Kingsley

Ally Herrick, K, Boyne City

Pali Feri, K, Grayling

Jayden Inthisone, P, Kingsley

Andy Simaz, P, Kingsley

Keegan Burley, P, Kalkaska

David Millikin, DB, Grayling

Seth Wilkinson, DB, Benzie Central

Owen Mueller, DB, TCSF

Jacob Schaub, LB, Kalkaska

Parker Dole, LB, Grayling

Michael Swiderek, LB, Cheboygan

Sterling Holcomb, LB, TCSF

Will Whims, LB, Kingsley

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Graves, Kingsley

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Simaz (TCSF) and Jackson (Grayling)

MVP: Mullin, Kingsley

Deals

Wednesday’s Transactions

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Called up Gs Brandon Goodwin and Charlie Brown, Jr. from College Park (NBAGL).

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released LB Pete Robertson. Signed DL Caraun Reid. Signed LBs Tanner Vallejo and Kylie Fitts from the practice squad and QB Drew Anderson, WR Saeed Blacknall and DL Lyndon Johnson to the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed WR Damion Willis to the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed DE Derek Wolfe on IR. Claimed OL Patrick Morris off waivers from Pittsburgh.

DETROIT LIONS — Released LB Anthony Pittman from the practice squad. Signed TE Cole Herdman to the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed S Shalom Luani from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Claimed K Chase McLaughlin off of waivers. Waived TE Matt Lengel.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived WR Gehrig Dieter. Signed RB Spencer Ware.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed C/G Evan Brown off the N.Y. Giants practice squad. Claimed WR Mack Hollins off waivers from Philadelphia. Waived/injured CB Ken Crawley and C/G Chris Reed.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DB Rashaan Gaulden to the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DB Antone Exum Jr. to a one-year contract.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed WR Jordan Veasy to the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Nashville F Ryan Johansen and San Jose F Evander Kane $5,000 for elbowing.

BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned F Jean-Sebastien Dea to Rochester (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned F Austin Czarnik to Stockton (AHL) for conditioning.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled F Brian Gibbons from Charlotte (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned F Mathieu Olivier to Milwaukee (AHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Reading D Rob Michel one game.

READING ROYALS — Traded D Jacob Graves to Wichita to complete an earlier trade.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USADA — Announced weightlifter Lawrence Letellier accepted a two-year suspension for an anti-doping rule violation.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Signed D Axel Sjoberg from the waiver list.

NASHVILLE — Signed D Brayan Beckeles.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed M Kelyn Rowe.

ORLANDO CITY — Named Oscar Pareja coach.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Signed D Roberto Puncec.

USL Championship

TULSA — Announced its official name is FC Tulsa.

COLLEGE

N.C. STATE — Promoted co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Tony Gibson to defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

