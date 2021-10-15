SUTTONS BAY — North Bay was talking Thursday night.
The boys co-op soccer team of Suttons Bay and Northport stayed loud for all 80 minutes on the pitch, grabbing a home win against Charlevoix 2-0 in the first round of the Division 4 district tournament.
Sam Vukasovich, the keeper for North Bay, said their communication was the key that unlocked the victory. The senior’s play between the posts didn’t hurt either.
“Talking and our effort, those were really there for us,” he said. “We gave it 120 percent, going into every ball strong. We really clicked as a team.”
North Bay (7-11) dominated the first half, winning a vast majority of the 50-50 balls and maintaining strong possession through the first 40 minutes.
The North Bay offense continued to get behind the Charlevoix defense and keep the Rayders (7-9-1) on their heels, forcing Charlevoix to hang back instead of pushing forward and putting pressure on North Bay.
Finn Mankowski scored on a penalty kick less than eight minutes into the game after getting tripped up in the box near the Charlevoix goal. The sophomore made the PK look easy and found the back of the net on the left side, putting North Bay up 1-0.
“That really set the tone of the game and gave us momentum to get that second goal and win,” Mankowski said.
The North Bay defense combined with an aggressive style of play from Vukasovich made that one-goal deficit look like a lot more.
“We held ‘em to zero. We’ve got to give props to our keeper out there,” Mankowski said, giving Vukasovich a pat on the back.
Vukasovich made a diving save with 25 minutes left in the first half and continued to go after the ball when the Rayders charged toward the goal. Graham Martin doubled North Bay’s lead when he knocked in a rebound goal at the 21:20 mark in the first half. The two-score lead more than held up in the second half.
Vukasovich continued his stellar play in the final 40 minutes when Charlevoix increased its pressure and started winning battles between the feet. The senior goalie swatted away a header attempt on a corner kick 18 minutes into the second half and made another save two minutes later on a Charlevoix penalty kick.
Vukasovich didn’t see much action from Charlevoix after that as North Bay played controlled soccer the last 19 minutes. The Rayders didn’t get anything past Vukasovich the first time the two teams met either, a 1-0 victory for North Bay to open its season.
North Bay head coach Tony Mosqueda called Vukasovich the team’s rock.
“He is our saving grace,” Mosqueda said. “When all else fails, he’s always there. He’s like a brick wall.”
If Vukasovich is the team’s rock, Logan Maleski is one of North Bay’s many hearts. The senior tore his ACL last year, right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Recovery from surgery in June 2020 took a full year. Maleski was all over the field Thursday night and left the pitch drenched in sweat when the final buzzer sounded.
Maleski said he’s 100 percent, now.
“I remember growing up and watching my brother play under the lights. I just thought, ‘Wow, I can’t wait until that’s me,’” Maleski said.
The loss ended Charlevoix’s up-and-down season in which the Rayders only won consecutive games once and battled through a four-game losing streak in the second half of the season.
“You either win the state championship or you lose your final game,” Rayders’ head coach Glenn Wachler said. “Naturally, we’re disappointed.”
Charlevoix was without junior center forward Jack Jerema for most of the game. Wachler said they had to get creative to fill his spot, even putting the team’s sweeper in at center with 20 minutes to play.
The Rayders are a young team and graduate no seniors. Wachler said having the entire team back in 2022 along with a talented group of eighth-graders coming in will be a boost to the program.
“I’m proud of all the effort they put in,” Wachler said.
North Bay moves on to play Northwest Conference champion Buckley on the Bears’ home turf Monday. Vukasovich and his team are feeling confident heading into the match, despite Buckley beating them both times this season — 6-2 and 2-0.
“We know they’re a tough opponent,” he said. “We’re going to prepare and give them a good fight.”