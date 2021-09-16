TRAVERSE CITY — Eric Schugars presented a common message to the Trojans all week.
“I want this for them,” the seventh-year Central coach said. “They played in a Patriot Game last year, but it wasn’t the Patriot Game.”
Normalcy returns in the form of the 10th annual TC Patriot Game, as it kicks off Friday with Traverse City Central facing Traverse City West at Thirlby Field. Yet again, the game will feature two of the top teams in northern Michigan vying for control of the Big North Conference.
Bally is set to broadcast the game across the state via Bally Sports Detroit Plus, BallySports.com and the Bally Sports app. It will also stream via NFHS Network and be available on two local radio stations.
“No matter what happens it’s going to be a great game for both teams, hard fought, and looking forward to it a lot,” said Trojans lineman Keegan Opper, who plays lacrosse with several of the Titans through the TC United co-op.
Last fall’s meeting between the two teams saw Josh Burnham take the quarterback spot for the first time in his career and ignite the Trojans passing game as they took a 47-0 lead at the halftime break. Junior Reed Seabase joins him in the backfield this fall, coming into Week Four with two 200-yard games on the ground.
“You have to be able to defend the field both vertically and horizontally against these guys because they get it into the right spots,” Traverse City West coach Greg Vaughn said.
Schugars said Seabase stepping up for Central in the rushing game has filled a void created with the loss of Austin Bills, who now plays for Saginaw Valley State University.
“Just him getting through the line and reading his blocks really well, he’s been showing out since summer,” Trojans senior wide receiver Dante Williams said of Seabase.
The Titans have a strong rushing corps too, with Michael Schermerhorn, Aiden Kamp and Brandon Koncheck leading the backfield. Last year’s contest was Konchek’s debut at QB as well.
“I don’t think there’s a much better opportunity, especially seeing they’re number one in our conference and our crosstown rivals,” Titans senior Ben Scholett said.
West enters undefeated with wins over Midland, Grand Haven and Cadillac. Central won its Big North Conference opener against Gaylord after beating Marquette in the week prior, but fell to defending Division 3 state champion DeWitt in its season-opening Battle at the Big House game.
Central, which enters this week No. 10 in Division 2, trails to West in the series 14-12. The Trojans won the last two meetings.
“Every single game we have something to prove,” West senior Owen Kamp said. “We like to say we have a chip on our shoulder, because no one ever sees us. We’re the underdog.”
The inaugural Patriot Game was played in 2012 after then-West head coach Tim Wooer approached the officials at Grand Traverse County Veterans Affairs with the idea.
Wooer’s former Kingsley player Justin Hansen, who was a sergeant serving in the Marine Corps in Afghanistan, was killed in action in 2012. Wooer wanted to do something to honor the fallen 26-year-old.
Wooer heard about Hansen’s death during a 7-on-7 game at Thirlby Field that July 24.
In 2020, the game was briefly renamed the Celebrate Service game in honor of veterans, first responders, active duty and frontline workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Wooer now coaches at Kingsley and coordinates the Stags’ Salute to Service game, which Kingsley won 48-0 against Glen Lake earlier this season.
“There’s bigger things than just football, that’s something we talk about, too,” Vaughn said