TRAVERSE CITY — Sweeping changes loom as two of the largest high school football programs in…

TRAVERSE CITY — It’s going to be a TC Patriot Game with both schools heading into it undefea…

KICKOFF FORECAST : Scattered showers, between 76 and 66 degrees, 58 percent chance of precipitation, winds out of the northwest 9 miles per hour.

BACKGROUND : It’s the Patriot Game, what more do we have to say? Central appeared in the first AP rankings at No. 10, but West is the one who’s undefeated and will have something to prove. Bally Sports Detroit is making a trip to Traverse City and 10,000 fans will fill the stands of Thirlby yet again.

If You Go

Tickets to Friday’s 10th Traverse City Patriot Game are available for sale at gofan.co.

Tickets will also be available at the gate on game day beginning at 5 p.m. All veterans, active duty and first responders get into the game free and can enter Thirlby Field at the 13th Street rolling gate or through the 14th Street main entry. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Proceeds from this year’s T-shirt sales will support Reining Liberty Ranch, which offers community based programs that serve veterans, their families and other disabled/at-risk individuals within the Grand Traverse community.

This year, Titan supporters will wear red shirts, while supporters of the Trojans will wear blue. The minimum shirt donation is $10. Commemorative T-shirts are available for student sales Sept. 13-16 during lunch. The public can purchase shirts outside both schools at specific time periods. Traverse City West fans can purchase shirts on the east side lawn by the school’s main entrance from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. through Thursday. TC Central fans can get their shirts outside of the gymnasium from 7:30-8 a.m. through Friday. Any remaining shirts will be sold at the game.

For more information, contact the TC West athletic office at 231-933-7780.