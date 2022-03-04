TRAVERSE CITY — “Summer lovin’ had me a blast.
Summer lovin’ happened so fast.
I met a girl crazy for me.
Met a boy cute as can be.”
Danny and Sandy’s duet from the 1978 classic “Grease” and more highlight the latest show on ice from the Traverse City Figure Skating Club.
”Tell me more, tell me more.”
“Sing! High School Musicals on Ice” features music from Broadway favorites “High School Musical,” “Hairspray,” and “Grease,” with three shows this weekend: 7 p.m. Friday, March 4 and 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 5.
”Tell me more, tell me more.”
Well, we promised to not spoil the whole show.
Sophia Christian, a 16-year-old junior at Elk Rapids High School, plays the role of Rizzo. Christian said she’s loved the movie since she was a kid and is looking forward to opening the show with “Grease is the word.”
“I’ll listen to it in the car,” Christian said. “The choreography to it is really astounding.”
Performers range in age from 3 years old through adult. The show features 10 soloist performances and several group numbers arranged to tell the stories of those movies, said Ellie Kolb, TCFSC’s executive director, ice show director and coach.
It’s familiar territory for Kolb, who skated with Disney On Ice for three years.
“It’s really cool because the soloists will kind of feed amongst the groups, too,” Kolb said. “You can see the main characters and then the ensemble skaters there with them.”
Some performers have been with the club since they were toddlers. Competition season typically is in the summer with synchronized skating in the late fall. It all leads up to the TCFSC’s choreographed shows, like this one, which tend to be in winter months.
Ice shows are Christian’s favorite part, she said. Her favorite was the club’s 2017 show where she was a hyena in “The Lion King.” The TCFSC did not host a show in 2021 because of the pandemic but did host one in 2020 just before most of the pandemic shutdowns made their way to Michigan.
“It’s like theater with elements of dance,” Christian said. “It’s fun because we’ve been competing our whole life and this our chance to showcase what we do and what we’ve been working on. When we compete, the general public really doesn’t get to see it a lot. It’s nice to show the general public what we can do on our skates.”
With only about an hour slotted to practice as a group on the ice, skaters work on things like facial expressions, presenting skills and emotions off of the ice.
“It’s like working for Disney. You just become the character you portray for three shows,” said performer Rachel Tolfree, of Traverse City.
Tolfree, 19, has been figure skating with the club since she was 4 years old. She joined with a friend after moving to the area.
Why does she enjoy doing the shows?
“I feel like the interaction with the community and kids in the community, portraying characters they know and love and just interacting with them after the shows,” said Tolfree, who plays Ryan Evans, the brother of Sharpay Evans in “High School Musical.”
The Northwestern Michigan College student said it’s fun to see the show develop, but especially with lifelong friends.
“You come together to make these numbers, and at first, you see it and it’s a rough mess,” Tolfree said. “Finally seeing the video of the show, you see it all come together. It’s really satisfying to see everything come together the way it does.”
It’s a coincidence that the show aligned well with the Super Bowl of the sport of figure skating — the Winter Olympics.
Kolb said the club has more than 100 skaters in learn-to-skate programs, which is a large compared to previous years. The Traverse City Curling Club recently hosted a similar event with a large turnout, too.
“They’re so excited,” Kolb said. “They’ve been working since Christmas — some before Christmas, for this show. They’re excited to finally get to perform live in front of their parents, friends and the community.”
Bleacher tickets are $18 with an on-ice VIP package available for $160 per 4-top table.
It’s the biggest annual fundraiser for the nonprofit skating club. Proceeds help offset the cost of billed ice time, which ran the club $160,000 in the 2019 tax year, according to public filings.
It operates as a United States Figure Skating Association-sanctioned member, so spectators will need to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Under those guidelines performers wear masks unless actively skating.
Tickets are available at MyNorthTickets.com. Mezzanine seating will be general admission if reserved seating sells out.
