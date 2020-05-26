LAKE LEELANAU – Storm clouds loomed over Lake Leelanau early Tuesday evening as the Lake Leelanau Rowing Club prepared for their first practice in months.
The club's season, delayed once because of the coronavirus pandemic, was on hold yet again because of severe weather.
An hour of anticipation, then, masked sculler Kaija Hornburg shimmied her boat into the water and first wave of water rippled through the dock at Fountain Point.
“Nirvana,” described Hornburg, a soon-to-be graduate of Traverse City Central.
The Lake Leelanau Rowing Club returned to practice for their spring rowing season in singles and doubles for rowers who live in the same household.
Because of Michigan’s relaxed social distancing order to permit group gatherings of 10 or less, the club was able to adopt and execute guidelines from rules from US Rowing and the World Rowing Federation (FISA).
Those safety precautions include the sanitization of oars and temperature checks upon rowers arrival. Rowers were assigned their own boat to eliminate equipment being shared inadvertently.
“We’re pushing the kids to clean because they’re using the same equipment,” coach Viktor Grebennykov said. “When they’re using the oars they get blisters and when they pop they might have blood or something in them.
“That’s nothing new. We always tell them to wash the handles and wash hands, that always was the rule.”
Because rowing is not a state sanctioned sport by the Michigan High School Athletic Association, the club operates high school teams that compete under the shared name of the “Tritons.” But that’s the same reason why Hornburg and fellow senior Elizabeth Saunders got to return to play when others had seasons suspended or cancelled entirely.
“Rowing is kind of a weird sport in that sometimes it feels like you have like your spring season and then you also have an optional summer season and then a fall season,” Hornburg said. “Sometimes if you're doing it non stop, it all kind of blends together.
“In a way, it just kind of feels like we're starting our season a little late.”
The delay in the start of the season wasn’t the only thing different with the socially distant rowing practice.
Andrew Hankins, one of the assistant coaches, said the club acquired the fleet of 25 singles boats years ago without even using them in competition until the racers were good enough for the club’s lone competition boat. Normally the club would race with much longer boats that would house up to eight at a time.
But Hankins doesn’t think that means it’s a setback.
“It teaches technique,” Hankins said. “When you go to a big boat everyone has that same technique, you can't blame it on the person in front of you because you know that you're the one offsetting the boat versus the person in front of you or the person behind.”
Saunders, who’s planning to row at University North Carolina at Chapel Hill, said she’s excited to return to some sort of competitive atmosphere even if it’s just her teammates.
”I really hope for a summer regatta,” Saunders said. “I mean it's not gonna look very promising at the moment, but I think just maybe having a local little scrimmage would be awesome but just to get something competitive going before college starts in fall.
"... if it starts in fall.”
