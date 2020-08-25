INDIANAPOLIS — Three midwest states are not playing football in the fall.
But six are.
Ohio, Wisconsin, Iowa, Missouri and Indiana all haven't yet moved their fall football seasons to the spring, officials with the National Federation of High School sports said during a Tuesday afternoon press conference.
Further, just 15 states (and Washington D.C.) have elected to move football to the spring to limit the spread of COVID-19. Michigan, Illinois, and Minnesota make up three of them. That leaves 35 that are, and of those, 14 that haven't made any changes to their 2020-21 athletic calendar.
The football season started last week in Indiana, Friday for Ohio, Iowa and Missouri, and Sept. 7 in Wisconsin.
Last week, Traverse City West star linebacker Christian Boivin said he'd be moving to Johnston, Iowa to gain exposure from Division I programs by playing a fall football season that's starting on time.
He's not alone, says Dr. Karissa Niehoff, Executive Director of the NFHS.
"We are hearing about this coast to coast," Niehoff said. "We're hearing that kids who tend to reside closer to a state line or closer to a town line in situations where there is a stark difference in perceived opportunity (are moving)."
That wasn't necessary necessarily the case for Boivin, but the problem still persists nationally.
"That is a question we have on our minds all of the time," Niehoff said, when asked if the NFHS was in conversations with the NCAA to make recruiting in states playing spring football equitable.
With most details surrounding the timing of a spring football season unknown, the NCAA Division I Board of Directors last week granted fall sport student-athletes an additional year of eligibility. Even if fall sports are played in the spring, athletes who participate will not lose a year of eligibility.
Meanwhile, the Division I Oversight Committee still is in a dead period for all in-person recruiting until Aug. 31. They haven't indicated, according to Niehoff, when that will begin again.
"We know that schools who are strictly virtual, kids that are on a virtual curriculum that used to have a second layer of examination to their transcript now will undergo the same level of examination, as a traditional in-person transcript would receive," Niehoff said.
Odds and ends
Some concepts tossed around in state athletic associations to play sports this fall are quite unique.
Niehoff said Vermont is working on plans to play volleyball outdoors. Some states are also discussing 7-on-7 football in lieu of 11-player football. She emphasized these two options are outliers.
The MHSAA has not publicly indicated it has considered either.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.