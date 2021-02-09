GAYLORD — It started a year ago.
Gaylord St. Mary met Bellaire on the road mid-January of 2020 with both schools entering the game featuring undefeated Ski Valley Conference records. The Eagles won, snapping a 59-game conference win streak spanning four seasons.
Yet, three games later, that streak now sits in the hands of the Eagles. Bellaire won their fourth straight over St. Mary 54-33 Tuesday in its first game back since its 2020 postseason run ended in a Division 4 regional final cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The last game Bellaire lost, and it’s only in the 2020 season, was a road test with ranked Lake City. Tuesday’s win makes it 22 straight Ski Valley Conference wins following a Feb. 16, 2019 loss to Gaylord St. Mary, the year the Snowbirds advanced to the state quarterfinals.
“We knew in a typical season we have our hands full,” Bellaire coach Brad Fischer said. “Ski Valley girls basketball is loaded. St. Mary, no matter when, they just plug and go and they have a solid program. Joburg is good. Anytime you go to Onaway, it's always gonna be an issue.”
Now as the defending Ski Valley conference champs, Fischer said he knows every game from then on will be a “dogfight.”
“Way to start off tonight, just like sharing the basketball, just to be in the gym just feels good,” Fischer said “I'm happy for the kids.”
Bellaire sophomore Jacey Somers led all scorers with 22 points, with Emersyn Koepke next with 18.
The two outscored the entire Snowbirds roster themselves, but that’s something Fischer doesn’t necessarily think will be a regular occurrence.
“I won't be surprised if it's two or three different girls than them next week,” Fischer said. “We don't just run it off them … I won't be surprised if it yo-yo’d all season.”
Somers credited that to the team’s chemistry — regardless of if she’s on the court.
“I'd say we all work together the same,” Somers said. “Without them, it wouldn't be like that. We'd have no team.”
Both teams had a hard time making shots until about halfway through the second quarter. Somers went to the bench in foul trouble, which slowed down the Eagles offense a bit. Bellaire pulled away by the halftime break, leading 22-16.
Then came Somers’ return to start the second half and away went the game. Bellaire increased its lead to 20 points in the third quarter to win by a similar amount.
Fischer said Somers deserves all the credit other coaches give her.
“The kid's a gym rat,” Fischer said. “Anytime you have a talent that raises everybody else up, there's a comfort level with that as well.”
The Snowbirds and Eagles matched both in rebounds at 26 and turnovers at 20.
St. Mary coach Pat Schultz said his team played an “absolutely atrocious” third quarter after an otherwise good first half. Kinzie Jeffers led the Snowbirds with 18 points with a perfect 8-for-8 free throw clip.
“(Bellaire) shot well,” Schultz said. “It's the first game of the year, but it’s the first game for them, too. That’s just a better basketball team.
“I have to give them credit. You knock down shots, you rebound, you usually win. They did that.”
Last year’s pair of regular-season meetings with St. Mary eventually decided the Ski Valley conference, and the third giving Bellaire a district title along with it.
Somers said the first game — and win — of the season is a big one.
“We waited for a long time and playing them our first game was definitely nerve wracking, but exciting,” Somers said. “So it's a big one. It's a good way to start the season.”