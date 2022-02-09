TRAVERSE CITY — On the day Joey Donahue made his return to the Traverse City St. Francis starting lineup for the first time since last season, it turned out to be the person he replaced who spurred the Gladiators.
Henry Reineck, who came off the bench as the Glads’ sixth man with Donahue back, knocked down a huge pair of 3-pointers in a second-quarter surge that saw St. Francis erase a nine-point Grayling lead in 4:22 on the way to a 56-40 Lake Michigan Conference boys basketball victory.
“It felt great,” Reineck said. “I knew my team needed a little boost. We were kind of slow out of the gates and I think those two threes really got us in the right direction and got us moving, so I was happy to make them.”
Reineck, St. Francis’ star soccer player in the fall, gave way to Donahue, the Glads’ star linebacker. But he sure made his mark.
Division 3 No. 4-ranked St. Francis (12-1, 9-0 Lake Michigan) trailed 18-9 after an Ethan Kucharek free throw with 6:53 left in the second quarter. Eighteen seconds later, Reineck drained a 3-pointer. Then another 1:22 later.
That surge led to Wyatt Nausadis taking over the rest of the quarter, scoring seven points over the ensuing two minutes, including a 3-pointer of his own to tie the game at 22-22 and a layup 1:38 before the half to knot it up again at 24. Drew Breimayer canned a triple with 50 seconds left and Adam Gerberding’s three-point play with 12.2 seconds left gave the Glads a 30-24 halftime advantage they wouldn’t relinquish.
“We got off to a good start, and struggled in the second quarter offensively,” Grayling head coach L.J. Mead said. “They knocked down a couple shots and No. 10 there (Reineck), we didn’t expect him to hit shots, and so we had a gimmick defense in and he did what he did. That was a big, big turn in momentum there.”
Nausadis finished with 16 points, seven rebounds, six steals and four assists. Gerberding added 11 points, three assists and a trio of steals, while John Hagelstein contributed eight points, five rebounds and a pair of assists and Breimayer pitched in seven points. Reineck had six points, two assists and a steal and Charlie Peterson scored five points.
Donahue logged three points, six rebounds and three assists in his return to the starting lineup. He had played several games coming off the bench since his return from a knee injury that ended his football season just before the playoffs and required surgery.
“It brings a lot bigger lineup to begin with, and he’ll help us,” Reineck said of the 6-foot-2 Donahue returning to the starting lineup. “He’s a great defender, and it’ll be a great help down the stretch.”
St. Francis head coach Sean Finnegan said he sat Reineck down to tell him about the starting lineup change.
“We talked last night to stay positive and understand that he still has a really big role with us,” Finnegan said. “He came out and played the way he’s capable of and hit some big shots when we needed them. I mean that helped ignite the run.”
The Glads went eight deep with Reineck, Breimayer and Cole Somero coming off the bench. All three have started at one point or another this season. Donahue returning also gives TCSF a starting lineup with a frontcourt standing 6-foot-2, 6-4 and 6-5, with 6-4 Nausadis and 6-1 Gerberding in the backcourt.
“The tougher part for me, especially with Joey back now, is trying to figure out when and how and where,” Finnegan said. “We have a lot of guys chomping at the bit and competing for minutes. While it’s a good problem to have, it puts a little more gray hair on my head.”
Dylan Cragg led Grayling (8-6, 4-5 Lake Michigan) with a game-high 17 points, as point guard Caleb Caul battled foul trouble much of the game and only ended up with four. Kucharek scored eight and Sparty Skillern seven.
The Vikings have now lost two in a row after falling to Kalkaska (4-9, 2-7) by three last Friday. They had won four straight prior to that, including three in league play.
“This league is good, man,” Mead said. “I’ll tell you what, from top to bottom it’s a very, very good league for basketball. And I mean look at bottom half, and the bottom half can run with the top at any point and the top half is good.”
Elk Rapids (8-4, 7-2) stayed within two games of the Gladiators with an LMC win over Charlevoix. St. Francis has five Lake Michigan games remaining.
The lead switched hands often early on, with Grayling leading 14-9 after one quarter as Cragg scored five points and Caul four.
“They threw a lot of different defenses at us,” Finnegan said. “Credit to them; they were playing well defensively and had a lot of energy. We made a few adjustments at the end of the first quarter that helped settle us down a little bit.”
The only setback for St. Francis came against Division 1 No. 14 Grand Haven by 13 at the Lakeshore Cup tourney Dec. 28.
“Grayling’s a good team,” Reineck said, “but we knew coming in that we were the better team and we just had to come out and show it in the second half.”
Grayling hosts Boyne City on Friday, while the Glads host East Jordan that same night.