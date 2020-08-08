EAST JORDAN — Aaron and Ethan Nachazel weren't planning on running at the same school.
Aaron's glad they're not roommates at Lake Superior State University, but happy they still have each other to train with. It's consistency that's defined their running careers for the Red Devils at East Jordan High School.
Three regional titles in cross country that both were a part of, and a serious chance at a Division 4 state title on a 3,200-meter relay team that never came to be.
"We got ninth last year in the 4x800 and we were the only D4 school to return all four runners," Aaron said. "We were really looking forward to like now doing some damage at the state meet and getting all-state. That was definitely a letdown."
Matt Peterson, coach of the Red Devils, concurred.
A program with seven seniors moving onto the collegiate ranks — Ben Hardy (Aquinas), Maggie Stevenson (Grand Valley), Alex Schlueter (Madonna), Molly Kitson (Northwood) and Caleb Carson (Rochester) — was on pace to dazzle in a season wiped away because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"I don't think East Jordan has ever had a regional title track team and our track team was on track to do that," Peterson said. "They would have been major point contributors to that."
The two runners, who dominated through high school, will have to adjust to not being the top dogs at the college level.
Ethan was named to second team on the Record-Eagle' Cross Country Dream Team, shaving a minute off each season since his freshman year to lead to a second-place finish at regionals with a personal-best 16:47.4.
Aaron, Peterson said, was dependable and consistent all throughout high school. He was never going to have a bad race and expects the same at the collegiate level.
"We were varsity locks on our team," Aaron said. "I think it's just cool to be back on the bottom of the totem pole and have to work our way up and work hard every day. I think it's exciting that the competition will be a lot more intense."
The two, who have been on campus since the beginning of August, have been able to participate in captain-led workouts with precautions in place because of the virus pandemic.
For now, a conference-only schedule in cross-country is a go in the Great Lakes Interscholastic Athletic Conference. The NCAA Division 2 council on Tuesday cancelled its fall championships, a move made by Division 3 schools just hours before.
"I'm looking forward to seeing how fast that I can run in the different races," Ethan said. "There's no 5K, 2-mile or mile, now we're running 8K and 10K. I want to see how I compared each race together with the shorter distances."
The two, who committed to the Lakers at different times, took different paths to get to a school just an hour from home.
Aaron said he was pretty set on calling Sault Ste. Marie home for the next four years after a pair of visits the summer that followed his sophomore year. He checked out Ferris State and Aquinas and liked both, but was set on LSSU for about a year and a half.
Ethan looked at Aquinas and was about ready to commit there. Next up was Alma and he also talked to Ferris State for a bit.
But January, he turned back to Lake State.
"From an athletic standpoint, I was definitely excited that Ethan came just because we have a pretty good freshman class up here and Ethan definitely adds on to it," Aaron said.
The thing Peterson says he's going to miss the most is the leadership they exhorted daily.
That won't leave them after high school, he says.
"Great runners and great athletes come and go, but that's the hole left in my team," Peterson said "It's them getting the team together at their house for pizza or just to hang out the night before meet, and I think that's the same thing that they're going to bring to their college team."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.