FRANKFORT — Taylor Myers played softball since she was 6 years old, but that's not the sport Frankfort's All-State pitcher will go Division I in.
Myers signed her National Letter of Intent to run cross country and track at Detroit Mercy, Wednesday for National Signing Day alongside four other college-bound Panthers. That included football players Camryn Lewis (Alma), Tucker Hubbard (Albion) and Adam Mills (Albion) as well as track teammate Tara Townsend (Hillsdale).
"I actually didn't start running until my freshman year," said Myers, who moved to the Frankfort-Elberta area from Manistee after middle school. "I definitely thought I was going to be a softball player, but it didn't work out for me. I decided to pick up running, and I turned out to be all right at it, so I decided to do that. I didn't expect to go D1, though, by any means."
The four-sport athlete who earned All-State honors in softball finished 22nd at the Division 4 girls cross country finals this past fall. Myers threw every inning for the Panthers softball team because of limited players, landing on the Record-Eagle's Dream Team after throwing 207 strikeouts in 152 frames.
"My dad is huge into softball, and I would do anything for my Dad," Myers said. "I'm glad I got to help out our team and make my family proud, because baseball is a really big sport in our household — and softball came with that."
She plans to keep the craziness of being a dual-sport varsity athlete going this spring.
How does she make it happen? Getting in a run in the early hours before school.
"It kind of gets my day off to a better start," Myers says. "It makes me feel refreshed."
Myers will be the third Frankfort alumni to play a D1 sport in recent years.
Jack Stefanski, the reigning Record-Eagle Boys Basketball Player of the Year, is playing basketball for Western Michigan. Matthew Stefanski recently transferred to Arizona for football after two successful seasons at Grand Valley State.