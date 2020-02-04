ELK RAPIDS — Ronta Moore didn’t mind sitting on the bench to start the Northmen’s game against Elk Rapids on Tuesday.
Probably because he wasn’t sitting there very long.
Moore was the sixth man and the spark for the Petoskey boys basketball team as it broke through Elk Rapids for a 77-58 victory on the Elks home court.
Moore provided a much needed energy boost in the first half when the Northmen were being locked down by the Elks full-court press. The senior was sprinting up and down the court, finding holes in the press on his way to a game-high 17 points.
“We got better when he came off the bench,” Petoskey assistant coach Jason Brecheisen said. “If your subs can do better than your starters, you can rely on your bench. I challenged him all week and he showed up.”
The Northmen were without head coach John Flynn on Tuesday, as he was out of town for a pre-planned vacation, but Petoskey didn’t skip a beat. Brecheisen said they practiced beating the press all week.
“I told them this was going to be a grinder game and we had to keep our foot on the gas the whole time,” Brecheisen said. “I knew once we broke it (the press) we would get a lot of 3-on-2s or 2-on-1s. If we could finish the plays with layup and get to the free throw line, I knew we would be able to pull away.”
Petoskey did just that after a tightly contested first quarter which the Elks ended with a 16-14 lead. The Elks and Northmen were strewn across the floor and bodies were flying throughout the game. Hustle and grit were paramount as each team fought tooth-and-nail for rebounds and loose balls in transition. Both teams finished with a combined 46 turnovers (Elk Rapids 24 and Petoskey 22).
Petoskey was having major problems with the press until Moore began to push the tempo in the other direction.
“At first it was kind of hard but we adjusted to it,” Moore said. “Coach went over it all in practice so we did what we were supposed to do.
“Coach told me I am best when I am attacking so that’s what I did, attack the rim. That’s how I help my team.”
Moore made it to the free throw line nine times thanks to his aggressive drives to the hoop.
The Elks led 19-18 in the second quarter before the Northmen broke off an 11-point run in less than two minutes to break the game wide open. Mason Travis and Spencer Ball each scored a few points for the Elks after the Northmen’s big run, but Petoskey stayed ahead by at least five points the rest of the game.
“That was our goal, we didn’t want to lay down against a Class A team,” Elks head coach Kevin Ball said. “We wanted to be in attack mode and I thought we did that, we just got to start making some shots.”
Elk Rapids shot 2-for-21 from downtown and were unable to get many jump shots to fall throughout the evening, making only four shots from outside the paint. The Elks shot 20-for-31 from the free throw line and the Northmen shot 15-for-18.
Petoskey pulled away with 4-0 scoring run to end the first half and a 8-1 run to end the third quarter.
“I think the first half we always come out a little sluggish,” Moore said. “Then we really get after the second half. We are a second half team as coach likes to say.”
Ben Wagar also came off the bench for the Northmen to provide 10 points. Nate Eberly-Rodriguez netted 14 points in only three quarters of play for Petoskey and Gabe Whitmore scored 13.
The Elks were led by Travis with 17 points and Joshua Lavely ended up with nine. Elk Rapids totaled 16 steals as a team and snagged 15 rebounds to Petoskey’s 27.
“We got a group that plays hard,” Ball said. “They are willing to sacrifice their bodies and I think we had five charges, that’s special. That is what our identity is, we are scrappy, small and we have to play fast.”
Petoskey (9-3, 5-1 BNC) hosts Alpena Friday. Elk Rapids (5-5) hosts Grayling Friday.
