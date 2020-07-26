TRAVERSE CITY — Chris Monroe set the tone Saturday night for the Traverse City Pit Spitters.
Monroe, a University of Illinois Springfield first baseman, hit a 440-foot home run in the first inning to score the first two runs of an offensive onslaught against the Great Lakes Resorters Saturday night.
All but one batter for the Pit Spitters recorded a hit in a 9-0 win over the Resorters at Turtle Creek Stadium.
The Pit Spitters (6-2) took a six run lead by the third inning and shutout the Resorters the whole game. For the Resorters, it’s their third shutout loss of the season.
Andrew Hoffmann started for the Spitters, allowing one hit through four innings. Kyle Jones (W, 1-0) threw two innings in relief and was tabbed for the win.
Monroe finished with five RBI’s in the win.
The Resorters (2-6) only managed to get two runners in scoring position across the final five innings of the game.
Christian Garcia and Noah Marcoux each went 2-for-3 at the plate for the Resorters, combining for four of the team’s six hits. James Rogers (L, 0-2) was taken out after the first inning.
The Pit Spitters and Resorters meet again Sunday at 5:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.