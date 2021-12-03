TRAVERSE CITY — Three area vollleyball stars earned first-team all-state honors from the Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association.
Traverse City Christian senior outside hitter Emma Mirabelli took honors in Division 4, while Cadillac senior setter Renee Brines made the Division 2 team. McBain junior middle hitter Gabrielle VerBerkmoes earned a spot on the Division 3 first team.
Four other players made second- or third-team, while eight more appeared on the honorable mention lists.
McBain junior setter Analiese Fredlin took second-team honors in Division 3, while the Charlevoix senior tandem of middle hitter Grace Lentz and libero Patria Muriel landed on the third team in Division 3. Leland junior setter Alexis Luce grabbed third-team honors in Division 4.
Boyne City junior middle hitter Morgan Deming and Cadillac sophomore middle hitter Carissa Musta made honorable mention in Division 2, while Johannesburg-Lewiston sophomore hitter Jayden Marlatt, Lake City sophomore middle Mackenzie Bisballe, Grayling junior middle Kynadi Dole and Manton senior hitter Megan Moffit made the Division 3 HM list.
Onekama senior hitter Sophie Wisniski and Leland sophomore middle Fiona Moord made the Division 4 honorable mentions.
Brines, a finalist for Miss Volleyball, is one of only four setters to make all-state in all divisions.
Brooke Dzwik, the niece of East Jordan basketball coach Nate Dzwik, made first-team all-state in Division 4 out of Battle Creek St. Phillip.
Coaches must be a member of MIVCA to nominate players for the group’s all-state teams.
9 area teams, 27 individuals make football academic all-state
Nine area teams and 27 local football players made the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association’s academic all-state teams.
Traverse City Central, Traverse City St. Francis and Benzie Central earned first-team all-state as teams. Only four teams in each of the eight divisions make the first team. The rest who qualify make honorable mention.
Honorable mention honors went to Cadillac, Boyne City, Grayling, Lake City, Frankfort and Johannesburg-Lewiston.
Individual players making academic state include Traverse City Central’s Chase Adams, Michael Booher, Carson Bourdo and Conrad Dobreff in Division 2, Benzie Central’s Nate Childers, Devon Harris, Ike Koscielski, Ethan Lemmen and Quinn Zickert, Boyne City’s Aaron Bess, Riley Dittmar, Bobby Hoth, Kaden Jewett and Kolton Stadt, David Millikin of Grayling and Luke Kooy of Manistee in Division 6, McBain’s Brock Maloney and TC St. Francis’ Luke Biggar, Jacob Grozenski, Gabe Olivier and Charlie Peterson in Division 7, Frankfort’s Ethan Evans, Tucker Hubbard and Adam Mills and Johannesburg-Lewiston’s Cordel Campbell and Logan May in Division 8 and Onekama’s Alec Tabaczka in eight-player.