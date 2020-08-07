LAKE LEELANAU — “Lay back Lila!” shouts a group of rowers from the shore of Fountain Point.
Done right, it sounds a lot like the chorus of Eric Clapton’s “Lay Down Sally.”
When you’d hear that sound on the shore of a race with the Lake Leelanau Rowing Club, chances are Lila Miller — a Clapton fan — is out on the water.
When her coaches say she hears the reminding tune, Miller straightens her arms out and flattens back to row her boat just like her competitor.
Sounds of encouragement are the essence of competition for Miller, the club’s latest superstar. She says she can hear her mother whistling from the shore isolated from the chant her teammates sound off.
That’s because Miller was born blind. She also has a pair of first-place medals from a national rowing regatta.
“She’s by far the best listener on the team,” said Erik Zehender, founder of the club.
Miller, for the second year in a row, won gold at this summer’s USRowing Youth National Championships, competing in the U19 Inclusive division, which includes those who may be deaf, blind, or paraplegic.
“I think rowing is uniquely awesome in its ability to offer an inclusive program,” said Zehender. “Playing basketball or football, this would be much more challenging, whereas Lila is getting the full experience as everybody else’s.”
This year’s competition, which was supposed to be held in New Jersey, was held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic early June with the use of rowing machines.
Medals were mailed to winning rowers and the club held a ceremony to present it to Miller on Friday morning.
“It was very challenging,” said Miller of the race.
Miller, 17, still has two years left at the U19 level. She said she’s hoping to add two medals to her already growing collection.
In fact, Miller isn’t the only visually impaired rower Zehender and coach Viktor Grebennykov instruct.
The club currently trains two visually impaired masters rowers, Melinda Hollands and Larry Wright, with a total of eight rowers that have been a part of the rowing club since it began training visually impaired rowers in 2016.
“Lila gives far more to this program than she takes,” Zehender said. “They come here thinking about all the little problems they have to deal with, and then they get to row with Lila and they’re like, ‘You know what, I have a lot to be grateful for.’”
Zehender says, as coaches, they teach Miller just like they would with sighted rowers.
“It’s easy for (Grebennykov) to stay with Lila while all the other athletes circle around him,” Zehnder said. “He can coach them and can coach Lila. It works out great.”
“He whistles very loud,” Miller said.
“The only interruption is all of the fun and laughter and really good spirit that wouldn’t be here otherwise if Lila weren’t here,” Zehender said.
Grebennykov says Miller is unique, and that she inspired all of the club’s adults and juniors with her national-level success.
When she races against the club in practices, Grebennykov said Miller is not going to be last.
“She trying to get the same speed,” Grebennykov said. “I think she’s got it, and it just takes time.”
